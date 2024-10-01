10 confirmed dead after fire consumes Thai school bus carrying children aged 6-15 years old

At least 10 dead after Thai school bus catches fire

On Tuesday (1 Oct) afternoon, a fire erupted on a Thai school bus, killing at least 10 and sending three children to the hospital.

According to BBC Thailand, at around 12pm, a bus carrying kindergarteners and elementary school students caught fire on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

Ten confirmed dead in blaze

ThaiPBS reports that at least ten have died as a result of the school bus fire.

Rescue officials said the bus was part of a convoy of three bringing students from Uthai Thani on a field trip. Children on the bus were between 6-15 years old.

They believe the blaze started when one of the bus’ tyres exploded, causing it to collide with the road barriers. Sparks from the collision then likely ignited the gas tank.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit told media at the scene that the bus was a single-decker powered by gas, which made it sensitive to fire. He also added that the ministry will be reviewing the use of gases as fuel in buses.

19 confirmed safe

According to BBC Thailand, a total of 44 people were onboard the bus, excluding the driver. Of the 44, 38 were children and 6 were teachers.

So far, 16 students and 3 teachers are confirmed safe. Three of the students have also been sent to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Authorities are still searching for 25 missing people – 22 of which are children.

Authorities are searching for driver

Police are currently searching for the bus driver who has mysteriously gone missing after the accident.

According to Khaosod, the 48-year-old has reportedly turned off his phone and cannot be contacted.

Police want to question him over the modifications done to the bus and whether they played a role in the blaze.

Also read: Chinese car brand BYD recalls 97,000 electric vehicles over potential fire hazard

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Fire & Rescue Thailand on Facebook and @KhaosodOnline on X.