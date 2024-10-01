Chinese car brand BYD recalls 97,000 electric vehicles over potential fire hazard

On Sunday (29 Sept), China’s State Administration for Market Regulation website announced that BYD has filed a recall plan for 96,714 of its vehicles.

The recall includes two of the brand’s best-selling EVs, Dolphin and Yuan PLUS (also known as Atto 3), which together made up 26% of BYD’s 3 million cars sold in 2023.

Specifically, the recall affects 87,762 domestically produced Dolphin and Yuan PLUS electric vehicles manufactured between 4 Feb 2023 and 26 Dec 2023, as well as 8,952 domestically produced Yuan PLUS electric vehicles made between 2 Nov 2022 and 19 June 2023.

The recall began on Monday (30 Sept), The Paper reported.

BYD recalls electric vehicles due to micro-cracks The recall was initiated due to potential micro-cracks in the capacitor caused by its interference on the controller circuit board when the equipment tooling’s upper cover was closed. This issue stems from the manufacturing process of the electric power steering column assembly (CEPS) controller. During vehicle use, these micro-cracks could expand, potentially leading to a short circuit, overheating, and even fire, posing a significant safety hazard. Did not elaborate if any recalled vehicles were exported

BYD has entrusted its authorised dealers with the installation of controller insulation gaskets in the affected vehicles free of charge to eliminate the safety risk.

The company will notify affected car owners about the recall through their registered mail, WeChat, and phone calls.

However, the recall notice did not specify whether any of the affected EVs were exported, Reuters noted.

