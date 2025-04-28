PAP new face Hazlina Abdul Halim charms supporters with commercial-like voice & Gen Z slang at Fullerton rally

PAP newcomer Hazlina Abdul Halim slays with Gen Z slang during Fullerton rally

The People’s Action Party (PAP) held its lunchtime rally in Fullerton on Monday (28 April), featuring speeches from both incumbent MPs and new candidates.

In particular, first-time candidate Hazlina Abdul Halim charmed supporters with her polished, commercial-like delivery.

The 40-year-old former journalist and television presenter also used Gen Z vocabulary, adding a touch of light-heartedness to her speech.

Hazlina addresses Gen Z with slang like ‘no cap’, ‘facts’ & ‘glow up’

Ms Hazlina kicked off her speech by thanking supporters for showing up.

She noted that this generation consists of multiple hyphenates, identities, passions, and aspirations, adding “no cap” with a grin. The slang means “genuinely” and is used to emphasise the sincerity or seriousness of a statement, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

This generation, she continued, has high standards as “we saw our parents succeed”. But they’re also resilient as they dare to be “vulnerable”, thus experiencing “new lows”, she added.

As a fellow Singaporean, she wishes to “build a Singapore that is kind to one another, that believes in one another, that steps forward for each other”.

With more challenges ahead, Ms Hazlina, like most, wants a Singapore where “everyone has opportunities, and there is pride and recognition in every job”.

She also wants a safe workplace, calling for the strengthening of safeguards for fair employment.

Addressing the Central Business District crowd, she acknowledged their hard work at work and “heart work” at home. “Facts,” she then said, adding:

Every hardworking Singaporean deserves the chance to move up, build a better life and glow up. The PAP stands with you!

‘To all my besties… you do you’: Hazlina

As she rounded up her eight minute-long speech, Ms Hazlina used slang again, calling Singaporeans her “besties” as she said:

To my besties who are focusing on your career, you do you. To my besties hoping to raise families, jia you!

She asked voters for their trust and vote PAP “for a future where progress is made together, heart to heart, hand in hand”.

‘Sounds like I’m in MRT’: Netizens praise her voice

Since the rally, a video montage of Ms Hazlina’s speech has been posted by The Straits Times (ST) on TikTok, showcasing the parts where she infused Gen Z phrases.

It has since garnered over 11,000 views and 50 comments.

Many netizens gushed over her polished voice, as befitting a former television presenter.

Another pointed out that she would be good for voicing commercials.

A user quipped that listening to her sounded like taking the MRT, comparing her voice to station and train announcements.

One comment simply showed approval by saying: “Well said sister.”

