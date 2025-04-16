Polling Day on 3 May a public holiday, employees entitled to day off or pay in lieu: MOM

Polling Day declared public holiday, MOM says employees entitled to day off or compensation

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has announced that Polling Day, which falls on 3 May, will be designated as a public holiday.

On this day, Singaporeans will head to the polls to cast their votes at assigned polling stations.

All employees covered under the Employment Act will be entitled to a day off or compensation in lieu if Polling Day falls on their scheduled rest day.

Polling Day to be treated like any other public holiday

In a statement issued on Tuesday (15 April), MOM clarified that Polling Day “should be treated in the same manner as any other public holiday”.

Employees who are required to work on that day must be compensated with an extra day’s salary or granted a day off.

If the public holiday falls on a non-working day, employers must provide either a day off or salary in lieu.

MOM added that employers also have the option of granting time-off-in-lieu based on a mutually agreed number of hours.

This applies to the following groups of employees who work on a public holiday:

Workmen earning more than S$4,500 a month

Non-workmen earning more than S$2,600 a month

All managers and executives

Parliament dissolved, Nomination Day set for 23 April

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced the dissolution of Parliament on Tuesday (15 April), marking the official start of the electoral process for the upcoming General Election (GE).

Nomination Day has been scheduled for next Wednesday (23 April), kicking off a nine-day campaign period that will run until 2 May — one day before voters head to the polls.

This year’s GE will see 97 seats contested across 33 constituencies, comprising 18 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and 15 Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

