‘One meeting away from getting fired’: S’poreans discuss how to ‘keep going’ despite knowing layoffs are a possibility

Singaporeans share how to stay relevant and ‘keep going’ amid layoffs and uncertainty at work

A candid Reddit post has struck a nerve among Singapore employees, with many saying that layoffs and workplace uncertainty are becoming increasingly common.

In a thread on r/askSingapore dated 23 April, one user summed up the sentiment bluntly:

Does anyone else feel like we’re all one meeting away from getting fired?

Staying focused amidst layoffs and uncertainty

The Original Poster (OP) said they had observed multiple rounds of job cuts across companies, affecting employees at all levels.

They also cited a recent case at their company where a Singapore-based head with around 15 years of experience was reportedly let go after a brief meeting.

The abrupt nature of such exits, the OP said, has made it difficult to believe in long-term job stability or employer loyalty.

“I don’t know how much longer I can keep working for an employer who could replace me at any time with someone cheaper, or even with AI,” they said.

“But still…how do you keep going, knowing this could happen to you?”

Netizens say layoffs are now ‘the norm’

The post quickly gained attention, drawing responses from employees who shared similar concerns.

Several commenters said layoffs have become a normal part of modern working life, with companies prioritising cost-cutting and restructuring.

Others shared personal experiences of being retrenched, with one Redditor noting that they eventually moved on to a “better firm, better team, and better pay”.

A number of users pointed out that job stability today depends heavily on the value an employee brings. One commenter said employment is based on “mutual need” between employer and employee, rather than long-term guarantees.

Another shared that after their department was dissolved, they had to actively demonstrate their value to other teams within the organisation to stay employed.

Also read: Woman in S’pore discovers she is pregnant after accepting government job offer, unsure when to disclose

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