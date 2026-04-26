Woman in S’pore discovers she is pregnant after accepting government job offer, unsure when to disclose

Woman asks for advice on when to disclose pregnancy to new employer

A woman in Singapore has sparked discussion online after sharing her dilemma about when to disclose her pregnancy to a new employer.

In a 21 April post on r/askSingapore, she said she had gone through a lengthy hiring process for a government role and had already accepted the offer in writing, though she had yet to formally sign the contract.

However, she later found out she was pregnant, leaving her unsure of how and when to inform her future employer.

Woman to start work while three months pregnant

The Original Poster (OP) shared that by the time she officially starts work, she expects to be around three months pregnant.

This would mean going on maternity leave roughly six months into the role.

“When should I let my employer know that I am pregnant?” she asked.

Netizens divided over timing and fairness

Responses to the post were mixed, with some offering practical advice while others debated the broader implications for workplaces and maternity policies.

Several netizens suggested that she sign the contract first before disclosing her pregnancy, while also cautioning her to be prepared for possible outcomes.

Others pointed to gaps in current policies, calling for stronger support for working parents, including measures such as mandated paternity leave.

One commenter noted the irony that while Singapore encourages higher birth rates, workplace structures may not fully support those starting families.

On the other hand, some commenters urged consideration for employers and colleagues, noting that an employee going on maternity leave shortly after joining could impact team workload and planning.

Maternity protections apply after three months of employment

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employees who have worked for at least three months are entitled to maternity protection in Singapore.

This means employers cannot dismiss or retrench a pregnant employee without valid reasons. If they do so without sufficient cause, they must pay maternity benefits.

It is also an offence to dismiss an employee while she is on maternity leave. During this period, employers must continue paying her salary, and employees are not allowed to work for another employer.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also Read: ‘My life is on a loop’: S’pore employee seeks advice on how to ‘psych’ themselves up for work

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Featured image adapted from Alfo Images on Canva (left and right).