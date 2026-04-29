Trump to feature on commemorative US passports in celebration of America’s 250th birthday

US commemorative passport set to feature photo of Donald Trump

The United States (US) government will be issuing limited-edition passports to mark its 250 years of independence.

The passport will feature a large photograph of the nation’s 47th president, Donald Trump.

He is set to be the first living US president to be featured in the travel document.

According to National Public Radio (NPR) News, between 25,000 and 30,000 of the new passports will be available to applicants at the Washington D.C. passport office shortly before 4 July, the country’s Independence Day.

Passports only available in Washington

The US Department of State has released mock-ups of the soon-to-be-released passports. This includes a photograph of Mr Trump in front of the Declaration of Independence.

Another page features a painting of the Founding Fathers at the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The commemorative passports will be released in the lead-up to Independence Day, as part of the Trump administration’s broader “America250” celebration.

These passports will only be available at the Washington Passport Agency.

The newly designed passports will be available to any American citizen who applies during the rollout and will continue to be issued, subject to availability, Fox News Digital confirmed.

US passports in comparison

Currently, US passports depict milestones from the nation’s history.

This includes American astronauts landing on the moon and symbols like the Statue of Liberty.

At the present time, it is unclear if US citizens may opt out of the special edition passports.

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Featured image adapted from U.S. Department of State on Facebook.