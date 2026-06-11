Crowds seen buying plush flowers in bulk at Cj Hendry’s Flower Market, blooms later listed on Carousell

Netizens disappointed after popular Singapore-exclusive flowers sell out quickly at Cj Hendry’s Flower Market

On the opening day of artist Cj Hendry’s immersive Flower Market experience at the IMBA Theatre, some attendees were seen snapping up plush flowers in large quantities, with several of the items later appearing for resale online.

A video from the event quickly circulated on social media, prompting criticism from netizens who accused buyers of hoarding and scalping the sought-after collectables.

The Flower Market made its Southeast Asian debut in Singapore on Wednesday (10 June) and will run until 14 June.

Visitors seen filling bags with plush flowers

Footage posted online showed the flower market fully stocked before opening, with bins neatly arranged and filled with the various plush flower designs available for purchase.

However, as visitors entered the venue, some were seen rushing towards the displays and filling large bags with flowers.

Several attendees appeared to be taking multiple stalks of the same design, with some collecting armfuls of flowers at a time.

Many large bags could be seen filled to the brim with the plush flowers.

“This is why people don’t deserve good things,” the Original Poster (OP) wrote.

According to the OP, they had an 11am slot to enter the flower festival. Having spoken to another attendee, they were informed that the Singapore-exclusive flower was already sold out.

Singapore-exclusive flowers among most sought-after items

According to IMBA, eight Singapore-exclusive flower designs proved to be the most popular among visitors.

The exclusives were reportedly snapped up quickly, though 30 other flower varieties remained available throughout the day.

Screenshots shared online also showed some of the plush flowers being listed for sale on Carousell shortly after the event opened, with sellers asking for prices above the original retail cost.

Organisers say crowd management measures were in place

In a statement to MS News, IMBA Chief Executive Officer Michael Lee said organisers had anticipated strong demand and implemented various crowd management measures for the event.

These included timed registration slots, controlled venue capacity, dedicated entry and exit routes, queue marshals, and additional front-of-house staff.

“With pre-registration slots fully claimed ahead of the public opening, we are actively managing visitor flow to minimise overcrowding and maintain a positive experience for all guests,” Mr Lee said.

“Even with crowds buzzing on-ground, energy levels are high, and entry to the experience has been orderly. We appreciate everyone’s patience as the safety of all guests is our priority.”

No purchase limits planned, flowers to be restocked

Organisers also said there are currently no plans to impose purchase limits on the plush flowers.

“Cj Hendry believes that her art is for everyone,” Mr Lee added.

The flowers will continue to be replenished based on availability throughout the event. The organisers added that all flower varieties, including the Singapore-exclusive designs, will be restocked where possible.

The Flower Market will continue running at IMBA Theatre until 14 June 2026, with organisers advising visitors to check @be.imba on Instagram for updates on waiting times and availability.

Also Read: Opinion: Viral plush flower market comes to IMBA Theatre for 5 days only, with 8 S’pore-exclusive blooms

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Featured image adapted from eelynnish from TikTok and Carousell.