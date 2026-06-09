Viral plush flower market comes to IMBA Theatre for 5 days only, with 8 S’pore-exclusive blooms

Flower Market installation arrives at IMBA Theatre from 10 to 14 June, first plush bloom is free

If you’ve always dreamt of having fresh flowers around the house but lack the time, green thumb, or patience to keep them alive, here’s perhaps the next best thing.

Flower Market, a whimsical art installation by internationally acclaimed Australian artist Cj Hendry, is making its Southeast Asia debut at IMBA Theatre in Gardens by the Bay from 10 to 14 June 2026.

The immersive experience transforms the venue into a vibrant flower market filled with plush blooms, inviting visitors to wander the aisles, pick up stems, and build their own bouquets as though shopping at a real florist.

Better yet, admission is free, and visitors can also claim a complimentary flower to start building their bouquet.

Build your own bouquet of plush flowers

The installation features more than 30 flower varieties, from classic favourites such as sunflowers and tulips to seasonal and harder-to-find picks.

Crafted from a variety of fabrics to mimic the textures, shapes, and colours of real blooms, each flower comes with a long stalk and leafy stem, inviting visitors to browse and pick them just as they would at a real flower market.

The first flower is complimentary, with additional plush blooms available for purchase at S$7 each so visitors can build their dream bouquet.

Making the experience extra special are several Singapore-exclusive designs created for the local edition, including the Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim, the Singapore Ginger Flower, Singapore Lipstick Flower, and even the distinctive Raffles’ Pitcher Plant.

Other varieties include frangipani, hydrangeas, phalaenopsis orchids, and rain lilies.

Admission is free, walk-ins are welcome

The playful installation has previously drawn long queues in cities such as New York, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, and Sydney, with visitors eagerly collecting colourful plush flowers as keepsakes.

Whether you’re looking for a unique date idea, a gift that won’t wilt, or simply an excuse to treat yourself, this whimsical market offers a fuss-free way to bring home a bouquet that lasts.

If you’d like to stop and smell the plush roses, admission is free.

While all pre-registration slots have been fully claimed, walk-ins are welcome, subject to venue capacity.



Flower Market by Cj Hendry

Address: IMBA Theatre, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-24, Singapore 018953

Dates: 10 to 14 June 2026

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm daily (last entry at 8pm)

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

For more information, visit the official website.

Also read: Free retro gaming event at Bras Basah Complex has CRT TVs, PS2s & giant playable Game Boy

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.