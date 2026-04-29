Female passenger in Taiwan allegedly undresses & tries to grope driver while riding taxi

Female passenger in Taipei strips & tries to touch taxi driver’s genitals during ride

A taxi driver in Taiwan was allegedly harassed by a female passenger, who stripped her clothes, used suggestive language, and attempted to grope him during a ride.

Attempted to touch driver’s body during ride

According to a video circulating online, the female passenger could be seen wearing a bikini and shorts.

She allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct, including attempts to touch the driver’s body during the journey.

Despite being rejected, she continued to use sexually suggestive language and proceeded to remove more of her clothing.

Video captured her behaving erratically towards victim

During the clip, the passenger can be seen brushing her hair as she makes suggestive remarks towards the driver.

At one point, she even asked him to pull over and have sex with her.

Throughout the situation, the driver appeared calm. He repeatedly refused her physical advances, explicitly stating that he already has a girlfriend.

However, the rejection failed to stop her, as she persisted in dirty talk with him and said his girlfriend would not find out.

During the exchange, he responded: “Does doing this make you happy?”

Offered sex to settle fare

Upon reaching the destination, the woman claimed she had no money and attempted to offer sexual services to settle the fare.

The standoff was eventually resolved when the community security guard paid the fare on her behalf.

Shared footage online to raise public awareness

The driver subsequently uploaded the experience on social media, hoping to raise public awareness regarding the workplace safety of taxi drivers.

He later shared that the woman called him via the ride-hailing platform to apologise and asked him to take down the video.

The driver stated he did not accept the apology as he felt that it was insincere.

However, he wrote a separate post to appeal to netizens to refrain from doxing the individual involved, saying she had learned her lesson and should be given a chance.

Also read: Man gropes taxi driver’s private parts during Bedok road rage incident, pleads guilty to charges



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Featured image adapted from FTV News.