‘You bring the girls for customers to choose?’: Police raid KTV for alleged hostessing in MHA video

Police officer checks work permits, questions alleged hostessing activities inside KTV in MHA TikTok video

A TikTok video posted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (24 April) has captured attention online, as it showcases enforcement officers conducting checks at a nightlife outlet, questioning workers’ permits, and investigating potential hostessing activities.

The video, part of MHA’s #OnTheFrontline series, features a Singapore Police Force (SPF) officer speaking with several women at what appears to be a KTV or nightclub venue.

Officer seen questioning workers on permits

In the video, a female officer identified as Sergeant (SGT) 2 Yen Yen can be heard asking questions about the workers’ employment status and their permits.

“Those who have work permits, double-check if they are under this company? They are all staff here? Check if their names are on this list,” she instructed the officers accompanying her.

She also questioned how workers were interacting with customers, asking one employee: “You bring the girl for a customer to choose?”

The video also showed the officer requesting documentation from another employee.

The woman told SGT Yen Yen that she had a permit “at this club”, but then said “I put it at home” when asked to produce it.

Part of broader enforcement efforts

According to the caption, the video highlights ongoing enforcement efforts by the SPF to ensure public entertainment outlets, including KTVs and nightlife venues, comply with regulations.

According to the MHA, the authorities work closely with stakeholders and business owners to keep such venues “safe for everyone”.

This crackdown follows a high-profile raid in Dec 2025, where 10 men and 37 women were arrested at a KTV along Orchard Road.

They faced charges related to gambling, foreign manpower offences, and violations of the Women’s Charter.

During that four-day operation, the SPF collaborated with several agencies, including the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), targeting entertainment hotspots in Orchard Road, Robertson Quay, Balestier, Novena, Kim Keat Road, Toa Payoh, and Whampoa.

Also read: Netizen asks married S’porean men why they go to KTVs or ‘siam dius’, many cite lack of intimacy

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Featured image adapted from @mhasingapore on TikTok.