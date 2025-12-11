Netizen asks married S’porean men why they go to KTVs or ‘siam dius’, many cite lack of intimacy

Netizen asks why married Singaporean men go to ‘siam dius’

On 10 Dec, a curious netizen posed a question that had been bothering him — why do married Singaporean men go to KTVs or “siam dius” despite being in committed relationships?

Seeking answers, 32-year-old Mr Tan turned to Reddit.

In response to queries by MS News, Mr Tan said he could never risk hurting his wife by going to a KTV, but wondered why some men could.

Over the course of just under a day, the thread garnered nearly 200 comments.

Paying for sexual intimacy

“Despite being happily married, some men dont recieve [sic] a happy ending,” reads the top comment with over 350 upvotes.

The second most upvoted comment provided an anecdote to explain why men lacking sexual intimacy might seek out transactional sex.

According to the netizen, a friend of theirs is very loving to his wife.

However, the pair have not been intimate for more than six years due to the woman’s severe depression.

“He said he has tried but she has come up with 5,000 excuses not to do it,” the commenter wrote.

As a result of the repeated rejections, the husband sought out KTV or shady massages to “get it all out”.

Meanwhile, one netizen simply stated that his wife was medically diagnosed to be unable to have sex.

When he suggested other means for her to satisfy his sexual needs, she allegedly told him that they were too perverted and that he should just “settle it in the toilet bowl”.

Some men just seek the thrill

While many of the most upvoted comments mention intimacy, a few also allege that some men just wanted to feel the thrill of flirting.

One commenter said that despite having an attractive wife, his friend still enjoys KTVs for this reason.

Another even goes further and says that some men do it because “they have always wanted to cheat but couldn’t get the chance”.

One commenter posits that only a handful actually go to KTVs purely for fun.

“You can clearly tell that a lot of them are just releasing stress from work, family issues, or debt,” they wrote.

After reading the comments, Mr Tan, who simply wanted an “interesting discussion to peek into the underbelly of Singapore”, described the responses as “eye-opening” and even “somewhat tempting”.

However, he said he is still not a fan of paying for sex.