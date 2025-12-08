Police detain 47 people during 4-day enforcement blitz, including raid on Orchard Road KTV

10 men and 37 women were arrested in the multi-agency operation

47 people were detained after a four-day enforcement blitz that also included a raid on an Orchard Road KTV, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The operation took place from 3 to 6 Dec, aimed at cracking down on various illegal activities.

Operation targeted several locations

Beyond the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the operation also involved the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

According to the SPF, targets of the operation were spots in Orchard Road, Robertson Quay, Balestier, Novena, Kim Keat Road, Toa Payoh, and Whampoa.

These spots were places of public entertainment, massage parlours, residential and commercial premises with illicit activities on them.

A Shin Min reporter witnessed the operation first-hand, and according to Shin Min Daily News, all the girls arrested were also “medically enhanced.”

Men and women detained for various offences

The four-day operation resulted in the arrest of 37 women and 10 men, aged between 20 and 88.

Nine men and two women were also arrested for gambling, with over S$5,000 in cash and mobile phones being seized as case exhibits.

26 women aged 20 to 37 along Orchard Road were also arrested for Women’s Charter and foreign manpower offences.

Nine women and one man were also arrested during massage-related operations for Women’s Charter and foreign manpower offences.

The SPF stated that investigations against all 47 individuals are ongoing.