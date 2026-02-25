S’pore Gojek PHV driver shares annual earnings in 2025, shocks netizen with nearly S$15K monthly salary

Gojek PHV driver in Singapore shares annual earnings of nearly S$200,000 in 2025, netizens left shocked

A Gojek driver has stunned netizens after sharing his impressive earnings for 2025, with a nearly S$200,000 annual income, leading to widespread discussion on the platform’s earning potential.

The post, originally shared in the Gojek SG Driver’s Club Facebook group and later reposted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, shows the driver’s earnings breakdown, revealing a five-digit monthly average.

Driver earned nearly S$200,000 in 2025

In the shared screenshot, the driver’s total earnings for 2025 amounted to S$194,089.27

This includes S$161,523.90 earned from rides, S$186 in tips, and S$32,379.39 from performance incentives.

After deductions for service fees and miscellaneous charges totalling S$15,622.03, the driver took home S$178,467.24.

This equates to an average monthly salary of about S$14,872.

For context, the median gross monthly income of full-time employed Singaporeans in 2025 is S$5,775, making the driver’s earnings nearly three times the national median.

Netizens react with shock and scepticism

The post quickly went viral, with many netizens expressing disbelief over the high earnings, while others raised concerns about the post’s accuracy.

One commenter pointed out that additional costs, such as petrol and parking, had not been factored into the total.

Despite some scepticism, many congratulated the driver for his impressive income, acknowledging the hard work involved.

However, others expressed concern about the long hours required to achieve such earnings, questioning the sustainability of such a demanding schedule on the driver’s health.

Earnings vary widely: Gojek

In response to queries from MS News, a Gojek spokesperson clarified that the company does not comment on individual driver-partner earnings.

According to the company, income can vary significantly based on various factors.

These include time spent on the road, trip demand, performance incentives, operating costs, and whether drivers work across multiple platforms.

Gojek also stated that the company is committed to providing sustainable earning opportunities for driver-partners while supporting their well-being through various initiatives.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook and Gojek.