S’pore PHV Driver Claims To Make S$12.8K In A Week By Working 11 Hours/Day

Viral Screenshot Allegedly Shows PHV Driver Earning S$12,800 A Week

Being a private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver in Singapore is not an easy feat, but it can be financially rewarding if one is willing to put in the work.

A PHV driver in Singapore seemingly proved this by allegedly earning S$12,000 in a week by working at least 11 hours per day.

These numbers recently surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page, prompting much discourse among the public.

Many of them expressed concern for the driver’s health, while others questioned the post’s claims.

PHV driver apparently completes 156 jobs a week, making over S$12.8K

On Wednesday (29 Nov), an image showing what appears to be a PHV driver’s earnings for the week of 13 to 19 Nov surfaced on the SGRV page.

The image showed that the driver made a whopping S$12,897.54 from working on six days that week, completing 156 jobs in the process.

This means that the driver completed 22 jobs daily on average.

Assuming that each trip takes half an hour to complete, SGRV estimates that the driver works about 11 hours each day.

Despite the long hours, SGRV claimed the driver can easily make over S$30,000 a month if they are consistent with their jobs.

The authenticity of the screenshot remains unclear.

Netizens express concern for driver’s health

The alleged screenshot of the earnings sparked polarising opinions from netizens.

Many users, like this one, expressed concern about the toll the long hours may have on the driver’s health.

Another user pointed out that spending so much time on the road meant that the driver barely had any time left for their loved ones.

They also reminded the driver that money will never be worth the life they did not get to enjoy with family.

However, there were some who questioned the authenticity of the post.

Authenticity aside, would you be willing to hustle 11 hours a week to earn a five-figure income? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

