Don Don Donki closing Downtown East store on 15 March, was chain’s 1st full outlet in the east

Don Don Donki at Downtown East closes after nearly 5 years

Don Don Donki’s store at Downtown East will be closing down for good, in the first reported shuttering of a Don Don Donki full outlet in Singapore.

The chain supermarket announced the closure on its Facebook page on Friday (27 Feb), saying that its last day of operations would be on 15 March.

Don Don Donki thanks customers for support

In the post, Don Don Donki Singapore thanked customers for their support over the years, saying:

We are truly grateful for all the love, support and late-night snack runs you’ve shared with us over the years.

Nearest outlets are in Tampines 1 or Jewel Changi Airport, it added.

Don Don Donki Downtown East store opened in 2021

Don Don Donki, which currently has 17 outlets across Singapore, opened its Downtown East store nearly five years ago in April 2021.

It was the chain’s first full outlet in the east, and came after it closed down its Sweet Potato Factory outlet in Changi Airport in September 2020.

The Downtown East store takes up a large space in level 1 of the mall, and like other outlets offers a full range of its famous snacks, fresh produce from Japan and ready-to-eat meals.

Soon after, Don Don Donki expanded further into the east with outlets in Paya Lebar, Tampines and Jewel Changi Airport.

Netizens dismayed over closure

Netizens reacted with dismay over the closure, with one asking whether Singapore’s east side could still be considered the “best side”, considering the spate of reported business closures.

Others suggested that Don Don Donki should open elsewhere, with users proposing locations like NEX mall in Serangoon, Bukit Timah and Pasir Ris.

One asked whether the unit would be taken over by another brand from China, considering the recent proliferation of business from the mainland.

It is not known if Don Don Donki will open other new stores after the closure of the Downtown East outlet.

