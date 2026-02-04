McDonald’s outlet in Tampines Mall to close on 8 Mar 2026, after decades as tenant

McDonald’s outlet at Tampines Mall to close on 8 Mar 2026

McDonald’s announced that its outlet at Tampines Mall will cease operations at 8pm on 8 Mar 2026.

The I Love Tampines Facebook page shared a post on Tuesday (3 Jan) of a sign at the outlet announcing the closure.

McDonald’s outlet has been Tampines Mall’s tenant for many years

The restaurant, located at #01-33 Tampines Mall, has been one of the mall’s original tenants since its early years.

The outlet currently operates from 6am to 1am on Sundays to Thursdays, and 6am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, according to Google Maps.

“We’d like to thank all our customers for your patronage over the years,” the notice said.

“And we look forward to delighting you again at our nearest restaurant.”

Nearest McDonald’s located at Tampines Bus Interchange

Despite the closure, customers will still have a nearby alternative.

The closest McDonald’s outlet is at Tampines Bus Interchange, Block 513 Tampines Central 1, #01-150.

Google Maps shows that this outlet is just 450 metres, or a six-minute walk, away from Tampines Mall.

Some netizens noted that the area already has multiple McDonald’s outlets nearby, including one within the interchange itself, which may have contributed to the decision.

McDonald’s closure follows Tampines Mall’s Isetan outlet closing as well

The announcement sparked nostalgic reactions online, with several commenters describing the outlet as a familiar landmark in Tampines.

“It’s a Tampines icon,” one netizen wrote, with another describing their walk from the MRT station as “never [being] the same.”

The McDonald’s closure comes just months after Isetan Tampines shut its doors in Nov 2025.

The closures further fuel speculation among shoppers about possible changes or redevelopment plans for Tampines Mall.

Others expressed concern over what appears to be a broader trend of anchor tenants leaving the mall.

Another added that they “won’t be surprised if they eventually close TM.”

On top of that, Decathlon Tampines in Tampines Mall announced that it will close on 28 Jan 2026.

BHG Select in Tampines Mall also announced that its moving-out sale began on 29 Jan.

In Oct 2025, CapitaLand announced an asset enhancement initiative (AEI) for Tampines Mall, saying that the mall “is undergoing a transformation”.

“The asset enhancement initiative, on track to be completed by the third quarter of 2026, will see a diverse retail mix and refreshed concepts alongside familiar favourites,” the news release read.

Featured image adapted from I Love Tampines on Facebook and Google Maps.