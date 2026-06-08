Danish footballer Eriksen collapses again during international friendly, undergoing examinations

National team doctor says midfielder is doing well and was able to walk off pitch on his own

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during an international friendly match against Ukraine last Sunday (7 June), prompting the game to be abandoned.

The 34-year-old midfielder appeared to clutch his chest before falling to the ground in the 65th minute of the match in Odense, Denmark.

The referee called off the game in the 79th minute due to the incident.

In an update shared on the Danish national football team’s Facebook page, the team’s doctor reassured supporters that Eriksen is “doing well” and undergoing further medical examinations.

Eriksen regained consciousness quickly after collapse

According to the team doctor, Eriksen was briefly unconscious and regained consciousness “very quickly” after the incident.

“Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself,” the doctor said.

He added that Eriksen’s implanted pacemaker appeared to have functioned as intended.

The doctor also revealed that Eriksen had asked him to send his regards to teammates and assure them that he was okay.

Undergoing further tests at hospital

Following the incident, Eriksen was taken to the hospital for further examination to determine the cause of the collapse.

The team doctor said they remain in close contact with both Eriksen and the hospital doctors.

The exact cause of Eriksen’s collapse has yet to be established.

Friendly match against Ukraine abandoned

According to ESPN, Eriksen collapsed during the 65th minute of Denmark’s international friendly against Ukraine in the city of Odense.

Norwegian referee Sigurd Smehus Kringstad later abandoned the match in the 79th minute due to the medical emergency involving the VfL Wolfsburg midfielder.

Players from both teams were visibly concerned as medical staff attended to Eriksen on the pitch.

Incident recalls Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

This is the second time Eriksen has collapsed on the pitch, with the first incident happening during Euro 2020, when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark against Finland in Copenhagen in June 2021.

He was resuscitated on the pitch before being rushed to hospital, and later had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), commonly referred to as a pacemaker, fitted.

Eriksen eventually returned to professional football and went on to play for clubs including Brentford, Manchester United, and, most recently, German side VfL Wolfsburg.

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Featured image adapted from chriseriksen8 on Instagram.