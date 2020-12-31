Don Don Donki Will Open New Outlet At Downtown East

The closure of the Don Don Donki sweet potato ‘factory’ at Changi Airport broke many Easties’ hearts, but things might be looking up. A netizen has spotted some exciting signs at Downtown East, hinting at a likely new Don Don Donki outlet opening there soon.

Sharing her find in the Don Don Donki Facebook group, Ms Eng’s post elicited much enthusiasm, especially among Easties.

Signs show Don Don Donki outlet opening at Downtown East

While boarded up stores are often sad indicators of closure, these signs at Downtown East tell a different story.

Telling visitors to “come hang out soon”, the Don Don Donki mascot Donpen invites everyone to keep an eye on the area.

And we all know what that means — a proper Don Don Donki store is finally coming to the East.

New store will be next to McDonald’s

According to Ms Eng, the new store is located where the old food court was, right next to the McDonald’s outlet.

Judging from the video, the store looks set to be a rather large one, so we’re hoping that it’ll offer Don Don Donki’s popular range of fresh produce.

Of course, not forgetting their piping hot, Japanese sweet potatoes that are to die for.

MS News has reached out to Don Don Donki for more information on the store opening. We’ll update the article accordingly.

Easties can finally rejoice

With this being the Japanese brand’s first outlet in the East, Easties can finally rejoice.

No need to travel all the way to town or any other location to get their favourite Japanese products anymore.

The Changi Airport outlet closure isn’t such a sad thing anymore when there’s a new and likely bigger store to look forward to.

