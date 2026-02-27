2 teenagers take turns to ride deregistered motorcycle in Bukit Batok, under police investigation

16-year-old male teenagers caught riding deregistered motorcycle in Bukit Batok

Two 16-year-old boys are under police investigation after they were caught taking turns to ride a deregistered motorcycle in Bukit Batok.

They are also suspected of other traffic-related offences, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News on Friday (27 Feb).

Teenagers rode motorcycle in Bukit Batok with no licence

The case came to light when police officers responded to an incident at about 8.40pm on 8 Feb, SPF said.

They found the two teenagers taking turns to ride a motorcycle along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

Neither of them had a valid driving licence.

Teenagers also probed for underage driving

Both teenagers are currently under investigation for several traffic-related offences, SPF said.

They include:

Using a deregistered vehicle

Underage driving of a motor vehicle (below 18 years old)

Driving without a valid licence

Using a vehicle without insurance coverage

Deregistered car at Vivocity had false number plate

The Traffic Police (TP) was alerted to a separate case at about 10.15pm on 15 Feb.

Officers arrived at Vivocity Shopping Centre to find a parked car which had a false number plate.

According to checks, the car had been deregistered, but was sporting a number plate that matched the registration number of a legally registered car, which also had the same colour and model.

22-year-old male driver under investigation

TP also found that a 22-year-old man who drove the car did not have a valid driving licence.

He is now under investigation for several traffic-related offences, including:

Using a deregistered vehicle

Using a false number plate

Driving without a valid licence

Using a vehicle without insurance coverage

Deregistered vehicles threaten the community: SPF

SPF said the two incidents highlighted a “concerning reality” — deregistered vehicles are still appearing on Singapore’s roads, putting the public at risk.

Deregistered vehicles pose “serious safety hazards” as they do not have insurance coverage and may not meet roadworthiness standards.

Worse still, if they are driven without a valid licence, the risks are amplified and threaten the safety of the community, SPF added.

Additional danger is created when offenders use false number plates, especially those that match legally registered vehicles of the same colour and model.

This makes it extremely difficult to trace the correct offender, SPF noted, adding:

This deceptive practice can result in innocent owners of legally registered vehicles being wrongly blamed for offences committed by drivers of deregistered vehicles, whilst the actual perpetrators evade accountability.

Vehicle owners should properly dispose of deregistered vehicles

Vehicle owners are duty-bound to ensure that their deregistered vehicles are properly disposed of according to the law, SPF said.

Members of the public should also be vigilant and report any suspected deregistered vehicles or unlicensed drivers.

TP pledged to bring these errant motorists to justice, saying:

Road safety is a collective responsibility, and together, we can make our roads safer

