16-year-old girl allegedly rides deregistered motorcycle along ECP without driver’s licence, under police probe

Teen caught allegedly riding deregistered motorcycle along ECP with another teen as pillion

A 16-year-old girl who allegedly rode a deregistered motorcycle along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) was also found to have no valid driving licence.

Additionally, she rode with another teenager as pillion, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Tuesday (10 Feb).

Police stop teen riding deregistered motorcycle along ECP

Traffic Police (TP) officers stopped the female motorcyclist when conducting a routine patrol along the ECP at about 5.40pm on 5 Feb, SPF said.

Checks found that she was 16 years old and did not have a valid driving licence.

On top of that, her motorcycle was deregistered and possessed no side mirrors. It was seized as a case exhibit.

“She also had a 16-year-old female pillion rider, putting both teenagers and other road users at risk,” SPF said.

Teenager under investigation for multiple offences

The teenager is currently under investigation for multiple traffic-related offences, including:

Using a deregistered vehicle

Driving a motor vehicle while below 18 years of age

Using a vehicle without a licence

Using a vehicle without insurance coverage

The offence of using a deregistered vehicle carries a jail term of up to three months and/or a maximum fine of S$2,000.

Those who drive a motor vehicle while under 18 face a jail term of up to three months and/or a maximum fine of S$1,000 if convicted.

Operating a vehicle without a valid licence is an offence that may be punished with a fine of up to S$2,000.

Meanwhile, those convicted of using a vehicle without insurance coverage may be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,000.

‘Serious concern’ over deregistered vehicles on S’pore’s roads

SPF described incidences of deregistered vehicles being illegally used on Singapore’s roads as a “serious concern”.

It warned that deregistered vehicles pose “significant safety risks” as they may not be roadworthy and are not covered by insurance.

The dangers are “further compounded” when they are operated by underage or unlicensed drivers, as this endangers not only the drivers but also other road users, SPF said.

SPF noted that owners are responsible for ensuring their deregistered vehicles are properly disposed of, with TP urging all road users to be vigilant and to report suspected deregistered vehicles and unlicensed drivers.

