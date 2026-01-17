17-year-old underage driver flees traffic police, crashes into cars & van before arrest in Marine Parade

Police arrest underage driver after chase involving multiple crashes

A 17-year-old male was arrested after allegedly fleeing from Traffic Police officers and crashing into multiple vehicles during a late-night pursuit on Friday (16 Jan).

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said Traffic Police officers were patrolling along Paya Lebar Road towards Upper Paya Lebar Road, near the slip road into the PIE towards Changi Airport, at about 10.50pm when they signalled a car to stop for a routine check.

The driver allegedly refused to comply and sped off.

Collides into 5 cars and 1 van during pursuit

Officers gave chase, and during the pursuit, the car collided with four cars and a van, SPF said.

In footage circulating online, the car is seen making illegal U-turns, as police motorcycles and cars followed closely.

The vehicle was later found along Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1, where the SPF said that it had collided with another car.

Driver flees on foot before arrest

After the final collision, the 17-year-old driver “fled on foot but was arrested shortly by officers”.

The SPF told MS News that he was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and dangerous driving.

In footage circulating online, the teen appears to be dazed.

Investigated for multiple offences

The teenager is also being investigated for several other offences, including:

Restriction of driving by a young person

Using a vehicle without insurance

Using a deregistered vehicle

Using a vehicle with an expired road tax

Using a forged licence

An e-vaporiser was also found inside the car, and the case will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

SPF said investigations are ongoing.

No injuries were reported at the time of writing.

