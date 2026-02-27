Drink driving alcohol limit to be lowered as Govt aims to strengthen road safety enforcement

Drink driving alcohol limit will be lowered to 15 mcg/100ml of breath, from 35 mcg/100ml

Amid a surge in fatalities from road traffic accidents, the Government will lower the alcohol limit that determines whether a driver is drink driving.

This is one of the measures being taken to strengthen the enforcement of road safety rules, said Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann in Parliament on Friday (27 Feb).

‘Many horrific accidents’ caused by drunk drivers: Sim Ann

Ms Sim noted that Singapore’s drink driving limit is currently 35 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

This limit has not been updated since 1985.

However, according to evidence, driving skills are impaired at levels of alcohol concentration that are lower than that, she said.

The risk of a crash also increases with alcohol consumption.

The minister also observed that there have been “many horrific accidents” caused by drunk drivers.

Thus, drink driving is a “highly culpable offence”, she said, adding:

No one accidentally drinks and drives. They put themselves and others at great risk.

Drink driving alcohol limit to be lowered to less than half of current level

Thus, the drink-driving limit will be lowered to 15 mcg per 100 ml — less than half the current level.

This will bring Singapore in line with other jurisdictions in Asia such as Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, Ms Sim said, adding:

The message is simple: if you drink, don’t drive.

Legislative amendments to put the changes into effect will be made later this year.

Demerit points system for drivers may be adjusted

Another measure being considered is adjusting the demerit points system for drivers, Ms Sim said.

This means the number of demerit points that can be accumulated before suspension could be reduced.

Suspension periods may also be increased.

This will motivate all drivers to adhere more closely to traffic rules, and might be necessary to arrest the “deteriorating situation, increase deterrence and keep dangerous motorists off the roads”, she added.

New offence could be introduced for drivers who put others in danger on purpose

Ms Sim also cited the recent case of Jarrett Tee Lee Kiat, who caused the death of an 18-year-old girl while engaging in a racing game on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) in 2024.

She agreed with West Coast-Jurong West GRC MP Cassandra Lee, who suggested that penalties should be higher in cases where a driver puts another person in danger on purpose, as in Tee’s case.

Tee, who pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing death, was jailed for five years and eight months and handed a 10-year driving ban.

Ms Sim said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will study Ms Lee’s suggestion, “with a view towards introducing a new offence to tackle such behaviour”.

This new offence will have a higher maximum penalty than the existing offence of dangerous driving causing death.

S’pore’s roads becoming less safe: Sim Ann

Ms Sim said “a stronger enforcement posture” is needed because Singapore’s roads are becoming “less safe”.

She cited the police’s Annual Road Traffic Situation Report released on Thursday (26 Feb), which pointed to an increasing traffic fatality rate and an upward trend in traffic violations.

This has occurred despite constant efforts to improve road safety, she noted.

S’pore can achieve zero road fatalities: Sim Ann

Besides enforcement, Ms Sim aimed to prevent accidents, injuries and fatalities altogether.

Noting that Helsinki, the capital of Finland, recorded zero road traffic fatalities for an entire year from July 2024 to July 2025, she believed that Singapore could do the same, saying:

There is no reason why we cannot aspire to zero road fatalities here in Singapore.

However, this requires “collective recognition” that we need to change road culture, she added.

Acknowledging that Singapore road users, whether drivers, riders or pedestrians, tend to blame other road users for the problems, the minister said that in fact, all of us have to make changes to our habits.

If we do not, our road safety situation is not going to improve, she concluded.

