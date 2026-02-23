5 cool facts about Tengah’s centralised cooling system, from cost savings to fuss-free maintenance

Get to know Tengah’s centralised cooling system

Tengah has been billed as Singapore’s first “smart and sustainable town”, with features such as its centralised cooling system (CCS).

Instead of every flat humming away with its own individual aircon condenser, chilled water is piped straight from a network of high-efficiency centralised chillers into each connected home.

The result is reliable comfort, lower total life cycle costs, hassle-free maintenance, and a greener home from day one.

If you’re wondering what makes the Tengah CCS such a big deal, here are five cool (pun intended) facts that will give you the full picture.

1) CCS promises total life cycle savings

If there’s one thing every cost-conscious Singaporean appreciates, it’s a cooling system that doesn’t heat up your expenses.

Tengah CCS subscribers can enjoy total life cycle cost savings of up to 30% on hardware, installation and maintenance, a substantial advantage over traditional aircon systems.

Subscribers also receive upfront discounts on fan coil units (FCUs), which are installed before they move in.

As the CCS does away with the traditional aircon condenser, there is no need to maintain or replace a condenser over time.

2) CCS is better for the environment

Good news for anyone trying to be a better ally to the environment: cooling your home does not have to come at the planet’s expense.

Tengah’s CCS is engineered to be more energy-efficient than traditional aircon systems, using a chilled-water distribution model that eliminates the need for individual condensers and reduces overall energy consumption.

This allows residents to enjoy the same level of comfort with a noticeably smaller carbon footprint, while supporting Tengah’s broader vision of smart and sustainable living.

In short, you stay cool while Tengah stays green — a win-win in our books.

3) It requires less maintenance

That same centralised system is also what makes day-to-day upkeep much simpler.

With no individual aircon condenser in each flat, homeowners are spared from the usual refrigerant top-ups and surprise condenser failures.

All the heavy-duty machinery sits within a network of chillers rather than inside your flat, with maintenance and system checks monitored 24/7 by a central engineering and operations team.

Homeowners only need to service their FCUs regularly, resulting in fewer headaches and more time to simply enjoy a consistently cool home.

4) It gives you greater peace of mind

Even that routine FCU servicing is made easier with Tengah’s CCS setup.

Every new CCS subscription with SP Group comes with the MyTengah Care+ programme, which includes three years of workmanship warranty on piping, trunking, and insulation, three years of twice-yearly FCU servicing, and routine system health checks at no additional cost.

If an issue does crop up (touch wood), SP Group’s support team is ready to step in quickly and sort things out.

This level of coverage is rare in the residential cooling market and makes CCS a standout offering for Tengah homeowners, delivering peace of mind that goes far beyond the traditional aircon setup.

5) It removes bulky outdoor units & reduces noise

All that centralisation comes with a visible bonus, too.

Because chilled water is supplied centrally, homeowners can skip the bulky outdoor aircon condenser that often juts out from window ledges, along with the responsibility of maintaining it.

That means less visual clutter and none of the extra heat or noise typically produced by condensers.

The estate stays cooler and quieter overall, creating a noticeably more pleasant environment both indoors and outdoors.

Experience Tengah CCS for yourself

There’s only so much you can understand about CCS on paper. The real test is stepping into a Tengah show flat and experiencing the difference for yourself.

Whether you’re drawn to the potential savings, the added reliability and convenience, or simply the idea of a home that runs a little greener, CCS is one of those features that might make you think: “Where have you been all my life?”

Visit the show flat to experience CCS in action. To make an appointment or learn more, visit the MyTengah website. You can also follow MyTengah on Facebook and Instagram for updates, tips, and announcements.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with SP Group.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Charlene Lee.