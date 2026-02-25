‘Obscene activities’ & other nuisances still reported at Skyville @ Dawson sky gardens, MP urges for action

Nuisances at Skyville @ Dawson sky gardens especially bad during weekends & public holidays

Residents of Skyville @ Dawson are still reporting various nuisances, including “obscene activities”, at their rooftop sky gardens, which are open to the public.

The issue was brought up again in Parliament by Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira, who urged the authorities to take action on Wednesday (25 Feb).

Nuisances at Skyville@Dawson caused by ‘inconsiderate visitors’

Ms Pereira, who represents the Henderson-Dawson district, noted that this was an “ad nauseam” issue as she has spoken about this before.

Although many years have passed, her residents continue to suffer “disturbances and nuisance” caused by “inconsiderate visitors”, she said.

These “disamenities” are especially bad during weekends, public holidays and the eves of festive seasons.

Nuisances at Skyville@Dawson include ‘obscene activities’

Listing out the nuisances experienced, Ms Pereira highlighted:

Excessive noise disturbances

Smoking and drinking

Urination at staircase landings

Litter and rubbish

Obscene activities

These problems have not abated despite the concerted efforts of grassroots volunteers, HDB, town council, National Environment Agency (NEA) and the police, she said.

MP suggests more CCTVs, limits on visitor numbers

Ms Pereira thus appealed to the Ministry of National Development (MND) once again to reconsider the suggestions she had previously made.

They included installing more CCTV cameras to monitor visitors and their activities.

She also proposed limits on the number of visitors to the sky gardens, with gantries installed to register them.

Additionally, visitors may also be charged a small fee that will go towards the operations and cleaning of the sky gardens, she added.

She hoped time has allowed MND to observe the problems “thoroughly” and possibly have “a fresh perspective” on possible solutions.

Residents have faced the issue for years

The nuisance is a problem that her residents continue to face “day in and day out”, Ms Pereira said, adding:

Every resident deserves to go home to a pleasant living environment.

The problem has existed since at least 2021, when a resident noted that the Skyville @ Dawson roof garden had recently become the next “Lucky Plaza”, with domestic helpers and other foreigners gathering there during their days off.

Ms Pereira has spoken in Parliament about the scourge since at least November 2022, when she noted that measures to address the issue at the time were insufficient and not working.

