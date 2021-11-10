Dawson HDB Residents Air Concerns Over Rooftop Gatherings On Facebook

Skyville at Dawson has gained quite a reputation for its rooftop garden in recent years. From great views and chill hangout spots, the location has become quite the destination for residents in Singapore.

Domestic helpers have also started to meet their friends at the HDB’s rooftop garden over the weekends.

Source

Their gatherings have caught the attention of residents in the area who are concerned over the potential flouting of Covid-19 measures.

Residents have also brought up increased noise levels as one of their complaints.

In response, Tanjong Pagar Town Council said they would regularly dispatch Social Distancing Ambassadors (SDA) to the location to ensure safe distancing is adhered to.

Dawson Residents’ Committee calls for authorities to take action

According to this post shared on the Dawson SkyVille SkyTerrace Facebook page, the Dawson Residents’ Committee (RC) raised the issue of helpers congregating at the location.

Source

They cited concerns that the location may become the “next Lucky Plaza” with helpers regularly coming over during their off days.

They also noted that these helpers would regularly flout safe distancing measures and leave litter on the premises.

The committee then called for action from the authorities, hoping that Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira would look into the issue.

Other residents share the same concerns

Other residents took to the comment section to express their displeasure of these recent occurrences too.

One resident had allegedly seen the helpers consuming alcohol and dancing during their time there. They’ve also sent photos as evidence but claimed that no action had been taken.

Source

These helpers were also allegedly having meals regularly with more than 2 people—a violation of the recent dining measures that are put in place.

Source

Another resident said they’d patrol the area regularly in the past but had given up due to a lack of action on the town council’s part.

Source

Dawson HDB rooftop garden is a public facility

Responding to Lianhe Zaobao‘s queries, the Tanjong Pagar Town Council said safe distancing ambassadors are regularly deployed to the area to enforce measures whenever possible.

The town council also mentioned that the rooftop garden is a public facility and is open to the public.

If there are any complaints, they can be forwarded to the Town Council or reported through the OneService app.

Practise social distancing & follow Covid-19 measures

Public property or not, visitors and residents alike should always practise social distancing whenever possible.

While it may not seem like it, a small interaction can bring significant health risks in the Covid-19 era.

We hope for the resident’s sake that the authorities will implement more measures so that a congregation of people would not occur as regularly as it is now.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao & Google Maps.