Visitors At HDB Sky Gardens Create Noise Disturbances & Leave Trash, Security Measures Necessary: Joan Pereira

MP Joan Pereira Says There’s A Need For Security & Crowd Control At HDB Sky Gardens

In some newer HDB estates, residential blocks come with sky gardens, offering residents stunning views of the surroundings. However, such spaces are open to the public and may pose inconveniences for residents as a result.

On Tuesday (8 Nov), Tanjong Pagar GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Joan Pereira highlighted such issues faced by residents.

She shared that irresponsible usage by visitors has caused a nuisance to residents, citing noise disturbances and littering as some of their concerns.

To allow residents to live normally and peacefully, Ms Pereira proposed the implementation of more security and crowd control measures.

Inconsiderate visitors allegedly create noise disturbances & leave litter at HDB sky gardens

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (8 Nov), Ms Pereira shared that sky gardens are open to the public so everyone can enjoy and spend time with their loved ones there.

Unfortunately, there are inconsiderate visitors who utilise these public spaces irresponsibly, affecting the residents staying near them.

These troubles are “especially pronounced” during weekends, public holidays, and the eves of festive seasons, she said.

Even though residents are aware that such spaces are open to the public, they’re “extremely inconvenienced” by the chaos, noise, and rubbish that the crowds would bring.

On some occasions, wait times for lifts were extended and carpark lots were occupied by crowds visiting the sky gardens.

Additionally, residents reportedly had to endure other inconveniences such as:

Dirty lifts

Overflowing dustbins

Littering

Illegal smoking

Loud partying

Oftentimes, visitors would go to these gardens late at night, disturbing residents’ sleep.

Cleaners would also have to deal with cigarette butts and alcohol bottles carelessly littered around by visitors.

These are all additional costs borne by the town council, said Ms Pereira.

While unspecified in her parliamentary speech, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Ms Pereira was speaking about SkyVille@Dawson near Queenstown MRT station.

Increased security needed at HDB sky gardens

To ensure residents get their rest, volunteers patrol the sky gardens after 10pm, reminding visitors to leave.

However, Ms Pereira shared that after two years, they are “exhausted”. She added that such a practice is “unsustainable”.

While these issues have eased as borders reopened and Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, such problems still persist on weekends and festive occasions.

Over the past years, the town council has partnered with HDB, Residents’ Committees (RC), National Environment Agency (NEA), and other government agencies to curb these troubles, reports The Straits Times (ST).

“Our current measures are insufficient and not working”, Ms Pereira stated.

She hopes that new measures can be implemented to solve these issues.

While residents understand that sky gardens are public spaces, it does not permit visitors to abuse the space.

In addition, loitering strangers around their dwelling units is a stressor for residents and may create disamenities.

Ms Pereira also brought up another popular HDB rooftop garden spot — Pinnacle＠Duxton.

Over at the estate, however, non-residents have to register and pay S$6 to gain access to the 50th-storey rooftop. There’s also a limit of 200 visitors per day.

She said the situation there is “much more orderly”.

With that, Ms Pereira appealed for similar preventive measures to ensure the orderly management of public access to all other HDB sky gardens in Singapore.

After all, residents are not against public access but want to be able to live “normally and peacefully”, which most HDB residents do.

HDB will continue working with agencies

In response to Ms Pereira, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said HDB estates are designed to be open, inclusive, and help with community bonding.

Ms Sim Ann acknowledged that while sky gardens are not the same as ground-level parks in estates, HDB cannot treat the elevated amenities as exclusive and closed spaces, at least from a policy perspective.

Pinnacle＠Duxton is an exception as there was a need to limit access due to its central location, iconic status as the tallest HDB building, and the novelty of the panoramic city views it offered.

What the authorities can do, however, is signal to visitors that sky gardens are residential amenities and not tourist attractions.

In fact, HDB has been actively working with town councils and government agencies to implement measures targeting disamenities that inconvenience residents.

Over the years, there are countless examples of them doing so, including crowd control efforts during the pandemic.

Since New Year’s Eve in 2020, HDB found that the number of visitors to sky gardens has declined significantly, with large gatherings getting more uncommon.

In general, visitors also behave responsibly, signalling a ‘stabilisation’ of the situation.

Nonetheless, HDB agrees with the need for constant surveillance and vigilance. This is done through signages and CCTV cameras to warn visitors and deter errant behaviour.

But as far as possible, they want to preserve the “open, inclusive, and shared nature of HDB estates”.

Ms Sim Ann said HDB will continue working with Ms Pereira, town councils, and NEA to monitor the situation and take action to minimise disamenities.

HDB will also continue to take Ms Pereira’s feedback and study new ways to design sky gardens better.

