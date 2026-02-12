COURTS Ramadan Sale has gifts with purchase worth up to S$999, plus a chance to win your wishlist item

Get a free Nintendo Switch 2, Dreame robot vacuum, and more when you shop the COURTS Ramadan Sale

With Hari Raya Puasa approaching on 21 March this year, many homeowners and families will soon slip into festive prep mode, from deep-cleaning the house to replacing worn-out appliances so everything is ready for guests.

And if a big-ticket home upgrade is part of that preparation, shopping decisions naturally become more deliberate. After all, if you’re going to spend, it makes sense to get more out of it.

On Saturdays and Sundays from now till 22 Feb 2026, COURTS is offering storewide gifts-with-purchase worth up to S$999, depending on how much you spend, as part of their Ramadan Sale.

The promotion allows shoppers to stretch their budget further while ticking off home upgrades they were already planning, with the added bonus of a chance to win something from their Raya wishlist.

Spend on what you need and get something extra

As part of the promotion, higher spending tiers unlock a wider selection of free gifts, giving shoppers more flexibility to choose what suits their home and lifestyle best. Simply put, the more you spend, the more options you get to choose from.

Starting with smaller upgrades, shoppers who spend between S$799 and above will receive a Jisulife Neck Fan (worth S$36).

Lightweight and hands-free, it is especially useful when tidying up the house, cooking up an iftar feast, or moving between different homes for visits, particularly in Singapore’s heat.

Spend S$1,299 and above, and you’ll get to choose between the Jisulife Neck Fan or a Jogen Hair Dryer (worth S$129).

Designed to dry hair faster while reducing heat damage, it helps make hectic mornings more manageable, especially during the Raya period when everyone is getting ready in a hurry and wants smoother, shinier, and less frizzy hair at the same time.

For larger home upgrades, spending S$3,999 and above unlocks the LG PuriCare Air Purifier (worth S$399).

It helps filter dust, allergens, and fine particles, keeping indoor air cleaner and more comfortable for everyone, whether you’re hosting guests or just spending long hours indoors.

Families who spend S$5,999 and above can opt for the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle (worth S$769), which comes with the Mario Kart World game.

With everything included, it’s practically ready to play straight out of the box, offering instant entertainment for children and adults alike (and potentially making your home one of the liveliest Raya visit stops of the day).

And finally, for those doing a major home refresh, shoppers who spend S$8,999 and above can choose to receive the Dreame D20 Ultra Robotic Vacuum (worth S$999).

Designed to handle daily floor cleaning efficiently through strong suction, smart mapping, and automatic wash-and-dry functions, it takes one more household chore off your mind, which can make a noticeable difference during the busy festive period.

Stand a chance to win something on your COURTS Raya wishlist

Beyond the gifts, shoppers who spend S$1,999 and above in a single receipt can take part in a special Raya Wishlist activation at selected COURTS outlets.

Simply fill in a lucky draw slip in-store, write down the COURTS item you wish to win (as long as it’s below the recommended retail price of S$5,000), and drop it into the display box at Megastore, The Heeren, Causeway Point, or JEM.

Three shoppers will be selected via lucky draw to receive one item from their wishlist, so if you’ve been eyeing something for your home, this is your chance to put it on record and keep your fingers crossed.

You don’t even need to spend big to enjoy the festive fun. Shoppers at the remaining eight COURTS outlets can join the Guess & Win contest, where those who spend S$199 and above try their hand at guessing the number of festive items inside a transparent display box filled with gold coins or ketupat.

Once you’ve settled on a number, simply scan the QR code on the display box to submit your answer. Two winners from each participating store will walk away with 10,000 COURTS HomeClub points, worth S$100.

Spending S$199 in a single receipt also gets you access to a fun batik-painting activity, a chance to explore your creative side and ease into the celebratory Raya mood. The activity runs from 1pm to 5pm at selected COURTS locations on the following dates:

28 Feb 2026 — Megastore

7 March 2026 — Toa Payoh and The Heeren

14 March 2026 — Causeway Point

Last but not least, qualifying purchases come with complimentary green packets, adding a thoughtful Raya touch to your shopping trip.

Get your home Raya-ready for a fresh start with COURTS

Hari Raya Puasa is a time of renewal and togetherness, when homes are refreshed, and families come together to reconnect.

With rewards that go beyond discounts, the COURTS Ramadan Sale offers a timely way to prepare your home while enjoying a little something extra along the way.

To find out more, visit the official website or head down to a COURTS outlet near you to see what’s in store. You can also follow COURTS on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on promotions, activities, and festive highlights.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with COURTS.

Featured image by MS News (photography by Shermaine Low) and vvoevale on Canva, for illustration purposes only.