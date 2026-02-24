Passengers flying from Thailand to be charged extra S$45.60 departure fee at airports from 20 June

Six international airports in Thailand to raise airport departure fee to S$45.60 from 20 June 2026

Travellers flying out of Thailand will soon have to pay more in airport departure charges.

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced a new international departure passenger service charge (PSC) of 1,120 baht (S$45.60), effective 20 June 2026.

The revised fee will apply at all six AOT-operated airports:

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

Don Mueang International Airport

Chiang Mai International Airport

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport

Phuket International Airport

Hat Yai International Airport

The domestic PSC will remain unchanged at 130 baht (S$5.30) per passenger.

Increase approved by Thai Civil Aviation Board

AOT president Paweena Jariyathitipong said the increase follows a resolution by Thailand’s Civil Aviation Board on 3 Dec 2025, The Nation reported.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who approved in principle AOT’s request to raise the international PSC from 730 baht (S$29.70) to 1,120 baht (S$45.60) — an increase of 390 baht.

AOT expects 10 billion baht annual revenue boost

AOT said its internal study found that the higher charge would not affect passengers’ travel decisions, adding that Thailand’s PSC remains lower than fees at many overseas airports.

The airport operator estimates the adjustment will increase its revenue by about 10 billion baht (S$407.6M) per year.

According to AOT, the revised fee brings the PSC more in line with actual operating costs and will be used to further improve airport services.

Revenue not ‘profit-seeking’, only to fund infrastructure upgrades

AOT stressed that the PSC is “neither a tax nor revenue generated for profit-seeking purposes”, but income earmarked solely for airport-related activities, Travel Weekly Asia reported.

The charge requires approval from relevant ministers, which AOT said reflects transparency and careful oversight.

According to The Nation, revenue from the PSC will be used to upgrade infrastructure across its six airports. This includes projects such as Satellite Terminal 1 at Suvarnabhumi Airport and passenger terminal improvements at Don Mueang International Airport.

AOT also plans to roll out common-use passenger processing systems aimed at reducing waiting times, improving check-in efficiency and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

Possible future charges for transit passengers

AOT said surveys of passengers and airlines found that most travellers consider the new PSC reasonable and not a deciding factor in travel plans.

While airlines broadly agreed with the adjustment, they urged AOT to improve service quality in tandem. AOT said it is incorporating the feedback into its ongoing operational improvements.

Ms Paweena added that the revision aims to support operating costs and long-term investment to raise safety standards, service quality and airport capacity, positioning Thailand as a sustainable regional aviation hub.

AOT also said it is preparing to propose a plan to seek approval to charge PSC for transit or transfer passengers, noting that more than 90 per cent of airports worldwide already impose such fees.

