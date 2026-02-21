2 students in China help elderly woman who fell onto ground now face compensation claim of over S$40K

Elderly woman files compensation claim against 2 students who helped her after she fell onto ground

Two students who helped an elderly woman after she fell are now facing a lawsuit of over RMB 220,000 (S$40,000) in damages.

The incident took place on the afternoon of 15 March 2025 in Putian, Fujian.

It has since sparked debate about responsibility and the potential consequences of stepping in to help.

Lost balance after avoiding a car

CCTV footage captured the incident involving the elderly cyclist, Zhu Yuhong (name transliterated from Mandarin), falling off her bicycle.

As a white car emerged from a bend, the elderly cyclist attempted to avoid the vehicle. However, she lost her balance and fell to the ground.

HK01 confirmed that there was no external collision.

Students stopped to help her

While riding an electric scooter, Wang Ziqing (name transliterated from Mandarin), aged 14, and Zhu Jiayuan (name transliterated from Mandarin), aged 15, witnessed the fall.

They immediately stopped and rushed to help the woman.

They assisted her by helping her to her feet and moving her bicycle out of the way. However, their kind gesture soon led to serious consequences.

Woman claimed she had been startled by their sudden appearance

After the incident, Ms Zhu alleged that the students’ scooter startled her, causing her to lose control and fall.

She claimed that their sudden appearance had contributed to her fall, leading her to file a lawsuit.

Traffic police classified the incident as a “contactless traffic accident”. However, the lawsuit proceeded.

According to the traffic police investigation, Ms Zhu was held primarily responsible for the accident, as she failed to pay attention to road conditions.

Wang, the rider of the scooter, was found to be partially responsible for illegally operating the scooter due to her age and failure to yield when turning.

Jiayuan, the passenger, was not found liable.

She is seeking S$40,000 in compensation

The elderly woman sought RMB 224,307 (S$41,000) from the students.

The claim includes medical expenses for 12 days of hospitalisation, nursing care fees and mental distress damages, among others.

The students’ parents and supporters have expressed shock at the severity of the lawsuit, pointing out the unintended nature of the fall and the students’ good intentions.

Ms Zheng, Wang’s mother, told Yangcheng Evening News that the ordeal has caused “serious psychological trauma” to her child.

Netizens described incident as staged accident scam

The case has caused widespread online debate. Many netizens question the logic behind the lawsuit, asking why the students are being blamed for a fall they had no part in causing.

Others have pointed out that while the students’ actions were technically illegal, the link between their scooter and the fall is tenuous at best.

Whether the scooter caused ‘startled response’ will be reviewed