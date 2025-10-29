Student in China develops mental disorder after watching horror film in class, parents sue school

Student develops acute mental disorder after watching horror film

A student in Hangzhou, Guangxi, China, developed acute, short-term psychotic symptoms after watching a horror film during a self-study class.

This prompted the parents to demand RMB30,000 (~S$5,471) in compensation from the school.

According to court documents, the incident happened in October 2023 when the teacher was on leave.

As the class was now a self-study session, one student suggested watching film.

The substitute teacher, with agreement from the class, then screened a horror movie.

That evening, the affected student began speaking incoherently at home and was later hospitalised.

Student diagnosed with acute and transient psychotic disorder

Medical professionals diagnosed the student with an acute and transient psychotic disorder.

The student’s parents argued that the horror film directly triggered the episode, claiming the school failed to protect their child from psychological harm.

They thus sought full reimbursement of medical expenses.

The school maintained that the episode was primarily due to individual predisposition or latent illness, asserting that its responsibility was minimal.

However, the student — as well as their family — had no prior mental health history.

School held partially responsible

The Hangzhou People’s Court found that the school had failed in its duty of supervision and management, even if the student consented to watch the movie.

Under Article 1200 of the Civil Code of China, the court held the school 30% liable, ordering the insurance company to pay RMB9,182 (~S$1,675) in compensation.

The student’s age was not disclosed in the report.

Also read: Teacher in Korea sued for emotional abuse after asking student to solve problem on chalkboard



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Fuyang Network News on Douyin and Katrin Bolovstsova on Canva.