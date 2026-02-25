Guardian has 70% off every 2nd item on over 30 wellness brands for your 2026 glow-up

Achieve your 2026 wellness goals with Guardian

Like many others, you probably entered 2026 with lofty plans to eat better, move more, and finally prioritise your health.

Then, reality hit: work piled up, social calendars filled, and suddenly those New Year’s resolutions felt a little more out of reach.

The good news is that Guardian is here to make that journey easier. From 26 Feb to 1 April 2026, you can enjoy 70% off every second item from over 30 participating wellness brands, including a wide range of health supplements tailored for busy Singaporeans.

Supplements for busy workers

Working long hours, whether in the office or outdoors, can take a toll on your body and leave little time to eat well or stay active.

Over time, this makes it harder to give your body the care and strengthening it needs to stay resilient, which is where supplements can offer extra support.

For those who spend most of their days indoors and miss out on regular sunlight, Caltrate’s 600+D 500IU Calcium Supplement helps provide your daily dose of Vitamin D, supporting bone and muscle strength so you can stay active as the years go by.

High-pressure environments can contribute to physical tension, making it difficult to fully unwind at the end of the day.

Swisse Ultiboost Magnesium Glycinate supports a healthy stress response by calming the nervous system, easing muscle tension, and promoting relaxation after a long day.

Its easily absorbed form of magnesium is gentler on digestion, making it suitable for regular use when dietary intake falls short.

At the same time, busy schedules often mean relying more on takeaway meals, which tend to be lower in fibre and tougher on digestion. Over time, this can lead to bloating or constipation.

Kinohimitsu’s Detox Enzyme Sachets for Digestive Health are formulated with extracts from 75 fruits and vegetables to support digestion, help the body eliminate toxins, and restore digestive balance, with fast-acting relief typically felt within two to four hours.

Supplements for women’s everyday wellness

Women often have distinct nutritional needs, and supporting them with targeted nutrients and probiotics can make a meaningful difference to overall wellbeing.

The Holistic Way Bio-Elixir Women’s Probiotic 100 Billion comes in convenient sachets that support gut health and promote smoother digestion and nutrient absorption.

Designed for easy daily use, it helps strengthen immunity while supporting overall balance, and includes antioxidants such as cranberry to help maintain urinary tract health.

If you prefer your probiotics in capsule form, check out GreenLife’s Probio+ Weight + Skin for Women, which also supports digestive wellness, immune health, and skin vitality.

Formulated with Bifidobacterium breve (B-3), a specialised probiotic strain that supports metabolism and helps reduce body fat, it is especially useful after periods of festive feasting, when routines and diets may need a gentle reset.

Beyond digestive health, women may also look for support that addresses changing needs across different phases of life.

For women navigating menopause and its changes, Revive Collagen Menopause Max, exclusive to Guardian in Singapore, supports skin, hair, nails, and joint health at a time when collagen levels naturally decline more rapidly.

Each ready-to-drink sachet delivers easily absorbed marine collagen alongside a blend of vitamins and botanical ingredients to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, improve elasticity, and support energy, mood balance, and overall vitality, making it a convenient addition to a daily wellness routine.

Supplements to stay well during sick season

Guardian also offers a range of supplements at special prices to help support your health during hectic, bug-prone periods, whether you’re navigating the office, school runs, or packed holiday itineraries.

If you find yourself falling ill easily, Redoxon’s Triple Action Vitamin C, D and Zinc Immunity Orange Effervescent (S$49.90, U.P. S$77.70) provides a boost to your body’s natural defences.

Simply drop a tablet into water and enjoy it like a refreshing orange drink, making daily immune support easy, with no added sugar or preservatives.

For more well-rounded daily support, Ensure Life StrengthPro Sucrose-Free (S$43, U.P. S$44.50) supports immunity alongside muscle and bone health.

Drinking one to two glasses a day delivers 34 key nutrients, helping to fill common nutritional gaps while reducing feelings of tiredness and fatigue.

Get a free thermal bottle and a discount voucher

To sweeten the deal, Guardian is offering gifts and vouchers during the campaign period.

Spend a minimum of S$120 in a single receipt on eligible health products in-store or online and receive a free thermal bottle, perfect for staying hydrated throughout the day. Do note that redemption is valid at selected stores and terms and conditions apply.

Those who meet the minimum spend will also receive a S$10 off S$60 voucher for their next Click & Collect order, making it easier to restock wellness essentials when the time comes.

When life gets busy and you cannot always give your all to your health and fitness goals, having the right support, including supplements, can help you strike a better balance and make the most of the year ahead.

Find out more and shop Guardian’s second buy at 70% off sale online, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on future promotions and events.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Guardian.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Shannon Tan.