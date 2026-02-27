S$12M TOTO Hong Bao Draw jackpot split by 3 winning tickets, each will get S$4M

3 winning tickets to share TOTO Hong Bao Draw Group 1 prize of S$12M after draw on 27 Feb

This year’s TOTO Hong Bao Draw has concluded with three winning tickets sharing the jackpot, each getting exactly S$4 million.

The draw, set for Friday (27 Feb), was hotly anticipated for its Group 1 prize of at least S$12 million.

TOTO jackpot was S$12,000,001

Eventually, the Group 1 prize exceeded the estimate by just S$1, with S$12,000,001 up for grabs, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 5, 9, 20, 23, 45 and 46.

The additional number was 7.

TOTO Hong Bao Draw jackpot won by 3 winning tickets

This time round, three tickets bought in Singapore snagged the coveted combination.

They will split the jackpot evenly, each taking home a considerable S$4 million.

In contrast, 32 people shared the Group 2 prize, with each receiving S$77,132.

2 huat outlets in Sengkang & Sims Place

According to Singapore Pools, two of the winning tickets were purchased at physical outlets in Sengkang and Sims Place.

One, a QuickPick System 8 Entry with a minimum bet of S$8, was from a Cold Storage supermarket in Compass One mall.

Another was a QuickPick System 7 Entry from Wanrise Trading, a Singapore Pools Authorised Retailer in Block 47 Sims Place.

The third ticket was an iToto System 12 entry.

That means it’s a Quick Pick System 12 Entry divided into 28 units, with each unit costing S$33.

Each person can buy multiple units, and their eventual winnings will depend on how many units they bought multiplied by the total prize divided by 28, rounded up to the nearest S$0.10.

For example, in this case, a person who bought one unit of the third Group 1 winning ticket will receive S$142,857 (S$4 million divided by 28).

Units of this winning ticket were bought from 17 physical locations, as well as eight units bought online.

Singapore Pools extended its operating hours for draw

The TOTO Hong Bao Draw took place at the Singapore Pools Building at Middle Road.

Punters could place their bets by purchasing packs of S$10 or S$20.

They were available at all Singapore Pools outlets from Monday (23 Feb).

To accommodate the expected high demand, Singapore Pools extended the operating hours at its branches till 9pm.

The next TOTO draw will be next Monday (2 March), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Singapore Pools.