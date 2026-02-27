‘Doing insider trading?’: Man in Cai Shen Ye costume spotted buying TOTO tickets ahead of S$12M draw

Man in God of Fortune costume spotted buying lottery tickets ahead of S$12 million draw

A man dressed as the Chinese God of Wealth was recently spotted purchasing lottery tickets at a Singapore Pools outlet, just a day before a S$12 million draw.

Photos of the scene were uploaded on Thursday (26 Feb) and quickly gained traction on Reddit, racking up more than 1,200 upvotes on the r/Singapore thread.

‘Even the God of Fortune needs some luck’

Titled “Even the God of Fortune needs some luck”, the post shows the man carefully selecting his lucky numbers on a TOTO slip.

In the images, he is decked out in a bright red Cai Shen Ye costume, complete with a gold headpiece.

Another photo, believed to feature the same individual, surfaced on Facebook, capturing the bespectacled ‘deity’ deep in concentration as he fills in his numbers.

S$12m TOTO Hongbao Draw

TOTO’s annual Hongbao Draw takes place at 9.30pm tonight (27 Feb), with the Group 1 prize starting at S$12 million.

The top prize could snowball if there are no first-prize winners.

Singapore Pools outlets will remain open until 9pm to accommodate the expected surge in hopeful participants.

Netizens amused, some jokingly cry foul

Online reactions ranged from amused to mock-dramatic.

Some quipped that they were done for if even the God of Fortune had to try his luck at the lottery.

Others jokingly suggested it might be a case of “insider trading”, while one commenter remarked that perhaps even the heavens are not immune to rising costs.

