Giant has up to 61% off CNY essentials like abalone, mandarin oranges & drinks for 2 days only

Chinese New Year (CNY) is officially upon us, which means calendars are filling up fast and that familiar mental checklist is starting to spiral. Did we buy enough snacks? Where are we getting steamboat ingredients?

Because as much as the occasion is about ushering in prosperity and good fortune, it’s also about taking good care of the people who step into your home. If you’ve been assigned shopping duty and aren’t quite sure where to begin, Giant’s CNY Huat Deals might be just what you need.

Happening this weekend only, on 7 and 8 Feb 2026, these deals land just in time for reunion dinner or bai nian prep, with festive must-haves going at wallet-friendly prices.

Gifts to bring when visiting homes this CNY

If you’re heading out for CNY visits, it’s only proper not to show up empty-handed, as a small gift goes a long way in showing respect and good intentions.

Mandarin oranges remain a classic choice that never goes out of style, thanks to their symbolism of prosperity. At Giant, you can choose from China Papa Mandarin Oranges (S$15.60 for two 2kg boxes, U.P. S$33.80) or the China Yong Chun Lukan Gift Pack (S$13.90 for two boxes of 18 pieces, U.P. S$25.20).

Just remember to bring them in pairs and present them with both hands for that extra touch of festive etiquette.

For visits where you want to bring something a little more special, New Moon Premium Wild Caught New Zealand Abalone (S$29.50 for 425g, U.P. S$49.80) makes a premium gift that feels suitably indulgent.

Long associated with abundance and good fortune, abalone is often reserved for meaningful occasions, and makes a thoughtful way to show appreciation to your host.

And if you’re visiting friends or family who enjoy a good drink, Red Peak Australian Wine (S$28.80 for any two 750ml bottles, U.P. S$49.80) is a versatile pick that works just as well for chill post-dinner catch-ups as it does a fancy host gift.

For reunion dinners that are delicious and memorable

With CNY falling on 17 and 18 Feb, most families will be gathering for the all-important reunion dinner next Monday night (16 Feb), a tradition that’s all about togetherness, unity, and of course, lots of good food.

Steamboat is a popular choice in Singapore homes because it’s fuss-free, easy to customise for different tastes, and lets everyone gather around to cook, chat, and eat at their own pace.

Giant has plenty of steamboat-friendly essentials to help you pull it all together. Start with Royal Umbrella Thai Hom Mali Rice (S$12.95 for 5kg, U.P. S$16.95) to anchor the meal, or go for Nongshim Instant Noodles in assorted flavours (S$12.45 for any three packs, U.P. S$16.50) if your family prefers noodles to soak up all that flavour.

Then, build your steamboat spread with Jia Jia Rou Frozen Pork Collar or Pork Belly Shabu Shabu (S$6.80 for any two 300g packs, U.P. S$12).

For a festive upgrade, look out for buy-one-get-one-free premium picks like Sunshine Wild Caught Hokkaido Scallop (700g, U.P. S$49.90 each) and Frozen Jumbo Snow Crab Claws (250g, U.P. S$29.90 each), perfect for adding a Japan-inspired touch to your CNY family meal without having to travel.

Once the plates are cleared and everyone is happily full, Scott Value Pack Kitchen Towels (S$9.50 for two packs of eight rolls, U.P. S$12.20) will come in handy for quick clean-ups, so you can deal with spills fast and get back to enjoying the festivities.

Greet bai nian visitors with an epic snack table

Home visits are a key part of CNY. Whether it’s a quick pop-in or a longer stay that stretches into the evening, being a good host is all about making guests feel comfortable, welcomed, and well taken care of.

A well-stocked snack table goes a long way in keeping visitors happy. Tong Garden Salted Cocktail or Cashew Nuts (S$9.50 for 400g, U.P. S$12.35) and Lay’s Potato Chips (S$7.20 for any two 170g packs, U.P. S$10.70) are easy crowd-pleasers that tend to disappear faster than you’d expect.

No visiting session is complete without something to wash it all down with. Yeo’s Chrysanthemum Tea (S$4.90 for a pack of 24, U.P. S$11.60 to S$12.75) is a CNY staple that helps balance out all the festive indulgence, with both original and no sugar options to suit different preferences.

For guests who’ve been hopping from house to house all day, 100PLUS (S$10.95 for 24 cans, U.P. S$17 to S$17.15) is a refreshing choice, especially with Singapore’s humidity making hydration extra important.

For something warm, having Milo 3-in-1 Original, Gao Siew Dai, or Gao Siew Dai with Whole Grain Cereal on hand means you’re always ready to offer a comforting cup to kids, elders, or anyone who wants a break from cold drinks, with a buy-two-get-one-free deal (U.P. S$7.95 each) making it even easier to stock up.

Coffee lovers aren’t left out either, with a 200g Nescafé Gold jar going for S$10.75, down from its usual price of S$18.80.

And because guests coming and going is part of the season, it never hurts to be prepared with practical essentials like Meadows 3-Ply Printed Toilet Paper (S$10.50 for three packs of 10 rolls, U.P. S$20.40), one of those things you don’t think about until you really need it.

Nail your festive prep with Giant’s CNY Huat Deals

Whether you’re hosting at home or heading out for visits, getting your CNY essentials sorted early means one less thing to worry about during the festive rush.

After all, a well-fed guest is a happy guest, and a happy guest just might bring good vibes and even better luck into your new year.

Giant’s CNY Huat Deals are only happening for two days, on Saturday (7 Feb) and Sunday (8 Feb), while stocks last, making it a good time to do a quick stock-up before the festive rush kicks into full swing.

For more information, visit the official website and keep up with festive updates by following Giant on Facebook, Instagram, Xiaohongshu, and WhatsApp.

