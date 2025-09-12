26 caught for vape offences at pubs, bars, KTV lounges: HSA

Authorities catch 26 for vape offences during enforcement operations

As part of the government’s efforts to clamp down on vaping, 26 people have been caught for vape offences at public entertainment outlets in Singapore.

This follows multi-agency enforcement operations by the police, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) from 28 Aug to 6 Sept.

In a news release on Thursday (11 Sept), the HSA reported that these individuals have been caught for vape offences across 69 public entertainment outlets such as pubs, bars, and KTV lounges.

Led by the Police Land Divisions and Criminal Investigation Department, eight island-wide enforcement operations were conducted over the span of one week.

Officers from the CNB and the HSA supported the operations.

Authorities issued fines to the 26 people — aged 17 to 44 — for possessing e-vaporisers under the Tobacco Act 1993.

Additionally, they seized 40 e-vaporisers and related components.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested for suspected drug consumption offenses under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

“HSA continues to step up enforcement in targeted areas like public entertainment outlets, working closely with the Police and CNB in our whole-of-government effort to tackle the vaping problem,” said a representative from HSA.

Stiffer penalties for vaping since 1 Sept

The HSA reiterated that individuals caught possessing, using, or purchasing vapes are subject to harsher consequences from 1 Sept.

Second-time offenders will also be mandated to undergo rehabilitation.

If caught for the third time and more, offenders will be liable for a fine of up to S$2,000.

With the listing of etomidate as a Class C Drug, abusers of the drug will face stiffer penalties.

