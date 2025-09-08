32 suspected Kpod abusers among 232 caught for vape-related offences since 1 Sept

Kpod abusers caught will undergo up to 6 months’ rehabilitation at IMH

Since Singapore commenced stiffer enforcement for vaping-related offences on 1 Sept, 232 people have already been caught.

Among them are 32 people suspected of abusing drug-laced vapes known as ‘Kpods’, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint statement on Monday (8 Sept).

All 232 offenders fined on the spot

The 232 individuals were nabbed from 1 to 7 Sept, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post.

All of them were issued Notices of Composition on the spot.

This is a sum of money that must be paid to settle the case without going to court.

14 Kpod abusers caught, test results to come for 11 others

Among the 232 individuals, 32 were suspected of being Kpod abusers.

14 of them were confirmed to have possessed Kpods after laboratory testing.

While seven others were found not to have possessed Kpods, the test results of the remaining 11 have yet to come in.

Kpod abusers caught must enter rehab

The confirmed Kpod abusers will be required to undergo between three and six months of rehabilitation at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

The rehab programme focuses on education, counselling, and support to help them overcome their addiction.

However, they will be prosecuted if they do not complete rehab.

Those who offend for the second time will be arrested and subjected to investigation and urine-testing, as well as mandatory supervision for six months, including drug testing and rehab.

For third-time offenders, those 16 years old and above must undergo a 12-month-long programme that involves being detained at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) in Changi Prison.

These are part of higher penalties for Kpod abusers that came into force on 1 Sept, said MOH and HSA.

1st suspected Kpod trafficker charged

The first suspected Kpod trafficker has also been charged.

Derek Khor Boon Chun, 40, was found behaving suspiciously at Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on last Saturday (6 Sept), and the police was called.

The officers found a vape and pod in his possession, and his phone showed that he was allegedly involved in the trafficking of vapes.

His car was searched, and 50 vapes and related components, including pods, were seized.

The pods tested positive for etomidate.

Khor was charged on Monday with trafficking of Kpods under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He is the first person to be charged under the Act after etomidate was classified as a Class C controlled drug on 1 Sept.

Under the enhanced framework, importers of Kpods face between three and 20 years in prison and five to 15 strokes of the cane. Sellers and distributors may be sentenced to between two and 10 years in prison and two to five strokes of the cane.

6,000 vapes disposed of in bins

MOH and HSA also updated that the “Bin the Vape” initiative has been a success, with an estimated 6,000 vapes and components disposed over five weeks from 25 July to 31 August.

This is equivalent to six full bins, it said.

Number of enforcement officers almost doubled to 5,000

Mr Ong thanked public agencies and members of the public who have come together to support anti-vaping efforts.

He revealed that the number of frontline officers taking part in enforcement has almost doubled to more than 5,000.

They include personnel from the Central Narcotics Bureau, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, Land Transport Authority, Ministry of Manpower, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Prison Service and public transport operators — all of whom have been authorised to conduct vaping enforcement.

They have bolstered the existing force comprising officers from HSA, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Education, National Environment Agency, National Parks Board, Singapore Customs and Singapore Police Force.

