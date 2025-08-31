195 nabbed for vaping-related offences at public entertainment outlets, 11 Kpods seized

Over 340 vapes & vaping-related components seized at public entertainment outlets

195 people have been nabbed for vape-related offences during a recent round of enforcement operations at public entertainment outlets across Singapore.

The raids turned up more than 340 vapes and related components, with 11 of them found to be ‘Kpods’, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint statement on Sunday (31 Aug).

151 public entertainment outlets involved in anti-vaping raids

A total of 16 multi-agency enforcement operations were conducted, involving more than 270 officers from HSA, SPF and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

They targeted 151 public entertainment outlets such as pubs, bars and KTV lounges from 15 Aug to 23 Aug.

More than 1,600 individuals were checked as part of the ongoing drive to crack down on vaping.

195 fined for possessing vapes

Eventually, 195 people aged 17 to 61 were caught for vape-related offences.

All of them were fined for possessing vapes under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993.

Their vapes and related components were seized, totalling more than 340 items.

11 Kpods seized from 6 people

Among the haul were 11 pods that were tested and found to contain etomidate.

These Kpods were seized from six people, who will be investigated for possession of etomidate under the Poisons Act 1938.

From Monday (1 Sept), etomidate will be classified as a Class C Controlled Drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, with etomidate abusers liable to face stiffer penalties, HSA and SPF noted.

13 others arrested for other offences

Apart from the vaping offences, 13 others — 10 men and three women aged from 19 to 47 — were arrested for other offences.

Nine of them, men aged from 19 to 47, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

Two women aged 35 and 36 were arrested in Geylang, one for overstaying in Singapore and one for failing to furnish her particulars under the National Registration Act 1965.

Finally, a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested as they were wanted by the police.

More anti-vaping raids at public entertainment outlets to come

SPF will continue to work with HSA and other law enforcement agencies to conduct anti-vaping raids at public entertainment outlets.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, Director of the SPF Operations Department, said police officers will keep on proactively looking out for vapes and Kpods during these raids.

He added that SPF has regularly referred seized vapes and vaping offenders to HSA after encountering them in the course of law-and-order incidents, and will continue to do so.

Ms Jessica Teo, HSA’s Assistant Group Director for its Vigilance, Compliance and Enforcement Cluster, said HSA will continue to work closely with SPF and CNB in such targeted anti-vaping enforcement operations.

Also read: 8 fined for posting vaping content on social media, including 2 teens who vaped at Kallang bicycle shop

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority and Singapore Police Force.