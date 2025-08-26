8 fined for posting vaping content on social media, including 2 teens who vaped at Kallang bicycle shop

8 fined for posted vaping content on social media from April to June

As the authorities intensify their anti-vaping efforts, eight people have been fined over three months for posting vaping content over social media.

They included two 18-year-olds who were seen vaping at a bicycle shop in Kallang, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint press release on Tuesday (26 Aug).

Social media vaping content was in the form of photos & videos

The eight people had posted photographs or videos of themselves with e-vaporisers — AKA vapes — on their social media accounts, MOH and HSA said.

This took place during a period of three months from April to June 2025.

All of them have been identified and fined, with their content since removed.

2 teens seen vaping at Kallang bicycle shop in social media posts

Among the cases were two 18-year-old boys who were seen vaping at a bicycle shop in Kallang in a social media video.

HSA was tipped off to the video and proceeded to visit the bicycle shop on the same day.

There, they caught another two males red-handed while vaping. They were aged 17 and 29.

All four individuals were fined on the spot.

The homes of the two 18-year-old boys were also raided on 4 June.

More than 5 times the number of vape-related listings removed

Online listings of vapes and related components were also taken down as part of HSA’s collaboration with local e-commerce and social media platforms.

More than 2,000 listings were removed over the three-month period.

This figure is more than five times that of the previous quarter (January to March 2025), when 408 vape-related listings were taken down.

3,700 people caught & fined for vape possession & use

In the same period, HSA nabbed and fined more than 3,700 individuals for possessing and using vapes.

This was an increase of close to 20% over the previous quarter, which saw 3,100 people caught.

MOH and HSA attributed this to the stepped-up enforcement.

12 people prosecuted for selling vapes

During this time, 12 people were prosecuted for selling vapes — eight males and four females aged between 17 and 46.

Their sentences ranged from probation to fines and imprisonment.

31 more offenders were also prosecuted in court for failing to pay their composition fines — an increase from the 21 in the previous quarter.

They comprised men and women aged between 19 and 64.

Offenders who failed to pay their fines in a timely manner were penalised with higher fines and/or prison sentences.

3 tonnes of vapes seized in Bishan & Ubi

One of the offenders prosecuted for selling vapes and components was a 21-year-old man who allegedly did this in Bishan and Ubi.

Acting on public feedback, HSA officers caught him and raided these locations.

They seized almost three tonnes of e-vaporisers.

The man was charged in court on 14 July, with his case adjourned to 11 Sept.

29 cases related to ‘Kpods’ so far this year

As for drug-laced vapes known as “Kpods”, 29 cases have been detected so far this year as of 12 Aug.

20 of them were related to illegal use, with the rest related to import and/or sale.

Five people have already been charged or are facing charges for the alleged import and/or sale of vapes containing etomidate.

The other four accused are men aged between 19 and 55.

Etomidate will be classified as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) from 1 Sept, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

90,000 vapes & related products seized at S’pore’s checkpoints

At Singapore’s land, sea and air checkpoints, about 90,000 vapes and related products were seized between April and June.

This was the result of HSA’s joint operations with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), as well as ICA’s intensified targeting and profiling efforts.

These efforts also led to the detection of 19 large-scale smuggling cases.

Public reminded of vaping offences

MOH and HSA reminded the public that it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale vapes and their components.

Offenders face a maximum fine of S$2,000.

Those caught vaping should also pay their fines before the due date of their notices or face harsher consequences if prosecuted in court.

Members of the public who have information on vape-related offences can contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during weekday office hours.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.