City Square Mall completes S$50M revamp, offers free parking, S$9.90 lunch deals & more

City Square Mall celebrates launch of revamped space with new eco features, family-friendly events and promotions

Remember the S$50 million Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI) that City Square Mall began undergoing in September 2023? The final phase of the three-stage revamp has now wrapped up, and the refreshed space was officially launched at a celebratory event on Tuesday (10 March).

The launch unveiled the revamped mall, its new logo, and adorable mascot Eco Mama, and marked two Singapore Book of Records entries: the Largest Display of Sequin Art at Level 5’s Discovery Square, and the Largest Art Display of Recycled Milk Bottles, created using 400 recycled Meiji bottles and caps donated by shoppers.

Showcasing a commitment to sustainability and community

While the recycled bottle installation makes a great #fitcheck backdrop, it’s more than just a striking display. It also reflects City Square Mall’s long-standing commitment to sustainability as Singapore’s first eco-mall.

In fact, sustainability was embedded (literally) throughout the renovation, with materials like bamboo chopsticks and recycled PET bottles repurposed into wall claddings, and dismantled handrails given a second life as benches and feature walls.

The upgrade also extends beyond the interiors. The final phase of the AEI saw the completion of the refreshed City Green park, an urban park integrated with the mall, featuring lush greenery, communal spaces, and two nature-inspired playgrounds.

A ‘third place’ to eat, hang out, and unwind

Beyond sustainability features, City Square Mall is also designed with something equally important in mind: places where people simply enjoy spending time together. These are known as “third places”, spaces outside of home (the first place) and work or school (the second place) where people can gather, relax, and connect with others.

One such space is Gastro Square on Level 4, a 24,000 sq ft dining destination that goes beyond just food. Designed as a third place for gathering and unwinding, the sprawling space will regularly host workshops, events, and even live singing performances, giving shoppers more reasons to linger.

Of course, the dining options themselves are just as compelling. Gastro Square brings together a mix of established favourites and new concepts, including the first mall outlet of Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient Kok Sen Restaurant (#04-31), known for its classic zi char dishes.

If you find yourself in the mood for something a bit more international, the good news is that you don’t need to hop on a plane to satisfy that craving.

Here, you can hop between cuisines in a single visit, from modern Australian café fare with Asian influences at The Fat Sparrow (#02-15/#02-57), to Cantonese classics like dim sum and roast meats at Canton Paradise (#02-51/52), and hearty Chinese noodle bowls with rich, slow-cooked broths at LeNu (#02-53/54).

A carnival and plenty of opening promos at City Square Mall

The celebrations don’t stop there. From now till 12 April, shoppers can enjoy a range of promotions and rewards, including a floral thermal flask with S$150 or S$250 spent. Spend S$230 or S$330 to redeem a S$5 CDL e-voucher and S$5 merchant e-voucher, with participating brands including Baskin-Robbins, Beutea, Daydream Desserts, Dunkin’, The Fat Sparrow, and more (terms and conditions apply).

The deals don’t stop there. From now till 30 April 2026, spend S$30 in a single receipt to receive a S$10 merchant e-voucher via CityNexus App by uploading a valid receipt, or enjoy weekday lunch deals from just S$9.90 at selected F&B outlets.

If you’re driving down, there’s a little extra perk: enjoy one hour of free weekday lunchtime parking between 12pm and 2pm from now till 30 June 2026, excluding public holidays.

Beyond the deals, there’s a full lineup of activities to check out.

For a dose of adrenaline and nostalgia, the iconic Uncle Ringo carnival will be at the City Green park until 12 April 2026, bringing classic rides and games for families and kids.

History buffs can also explore Hidden Heritage, a trail curated with Hidden Heritage Singapore running from now till 10 May 2026 that traces the story of the former New World Amusement Park and the surrounding neighbourhood.

On top of that, participating stores across the mall are also offering exclusive deals from now till 12 April 2026, which you can check out below:

Participating stores Offers Airzone #02-K4 Win a 4-session pass (worth S$100) by posting a photo of yourself with the floral decorations on social media and tagging @airzonesg and @citysquaremall Beutea #01-12 Free floral magnet with purchase of 2 Large White Orchid Milk Teas Cat & the Fiddle #02-50 20% off Lychee Rose Cheesecake Concept Nailz Spa #03-25 Nail art gel manicure with floral design at S$68 (usual price S$126) Daydream Desserts #02-58 50% off Jasmine Cream Foam Tea specialty beverage with any Kakigori, Honey Thick Toast, or Pancake order (Mondays to Fridays only) Dunkin’ #B1-K12 Half-price Mochimochi donut with any house drink purchase (excluding white coffee) Enchanted Home #03-50 Floral styling consultation voucher for S$88 (U.P. S$180) Epitex #03-45 Extra 10% off Hybrid Botanic Silk series Eu Yan Sang #B1-12A 20% off Eu Yan Sang Floral Herbal Tea Series Home Baking Day #04-11 Floral cake-making session for 2 at S$75 (U.P. S$85 weekdays, S$89 weekends) Mei Heong Yuen Dessert #B3-03 Free Chrysanthemum Tea (worth S$1.80) with any Osmanthus Cake purchase PlayMade #B2-K10 2 Large Osmanthus Oolong Teas for S$9.90 (U.P. S$10.80) The Cake Shop #B2-K22 10% off TMD03 Mini Tier Floral Cake (3-inch & 5-inch, chocolate) at S$47.61 (U.P. S$52.90) The Fat Sparrow #02-57 Free Yogurt Gelato with Honey Osmanthus and edible flowers with S$40 minimum spend (Mondays to Fridays only) Vanessa Beauty & Henna Artwork Creations #B2-28 Floral henna hand painting at S$10 (U.P. S$25)

Promotions are valid at participating stores from now till 12 April 2026, while stocks last. F&B deals are for dine-in only and cannot be used with other promotions. Prices may be subject to service charge and prevailing GST, and terms may vary by store, so do check in-store for full details.

With new spaces to explore, plenty of food options, and a packed lineup of activities, the refreshed City Square Mall gives shoppers even more reasons to drop by and spend the day. Here’s what you need to know to plan your visit:

City Square Mall

Address: 180 Kitchener Road, Singapore 208539

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Farrer Park

For the latest updates on events, promotions, and happenings, visit City Square Mall’s website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with City Square Mall.

Featured image courtesy of City Square Mall.