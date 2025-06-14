Cyclist sent to hospital after accident with tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road

54-year-old male cyclist gets into accident with tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road

A cyclist face-planted on Tanah Merah Coast Road and was sent to the hospital after getting into an accident with a tipper truck.

A photo taken after the accident, which was posted on TikTok, showed him lying on the road next to other cyclists. A tipper truck had stopped farther up the road.

Cyclist lies face-down on Tanah Merah Coast Road behind truck

Footage of the incident was shared in another TikTok video, ostensibly taken by a passing vehicle.

The clip, which had a timestamp of 9.15am on Saturday (14 June) morning, showed that three out of four lanes had been cordoned off due to the accident, leaving only the far-right lane passable to motorists.

On the far-left lane, the cyclist was surrounded by several men.

The stationary truck had stopped across the second-from-left lane.

Another image showed the cyclist lying face-down on the road, his mangled bicycle next to him.

Cyclist sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.55am on 14 June.

It took place along Tanah Merah Coast Road and involved a bicycle and a tipper truck.

A 54-year-old male cyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

2nd accident involving cyclist in over a week

This is the second accident involving a cyclist in just over a week.

On 6 June, a 41-year-old male cyclist was sent to the hospital after he was involved in an accident with a police vehicle along Keppel Road.

They were both travelling along Keppel Road in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway when they got into an accident.

The driver of the police vehicle, a 30-year-old male regular police officer, allegedly left the scene as he was not aware that he had collided with the cyclist.

He is assisting with investigations for driving without due consideration of other road users and causing hurt.

Also read: Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with car along Aljunied Road, impact shatters windscreen

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @badboy198211 on TikTok and @nightridersg on TikTok.