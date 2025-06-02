Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with car along Aljunied Road, impact shatters windscreen

Cyclist sent to the hospital after collision with car along Aljunied Road

A cyclist was sent to the hospital after colliding with a car along Aljinied Road.

Footage of the moment of impact was posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, showing the cyclist falling on top of the car.

Cyclist tumbles across car during Aljunied Road collision

The clip, taken by a vehicle travelling across a road junction, showed the dark-coloured car in front heading down Aljunied Road when it collided with the cyclist.

The cyclist ended up tumbling head over heels across the car’s bonnet.

He then landed on the road.

Despite the hard landing, the cyclist managed to sit up as the car’s driver got out and a woman emerged from the passenger seat.

Bloodied man tended to by medics

Another image showed a man in a black T-shirt and pants sitting by the side of the road, with blood on his face.

He was being tended to by medics, who were holding a tissue to his forehead to stop the bleeding.

Other images showed the windscreen of the car badly cracked.

There was a large indentation in its right side, possibly caused by the impact of the cyclist.

Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with car in Aljunied

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 5.05pm on Sunday (1 June).

It involved a car and a cyclist, and took place along Aljunied Road in the direction towards Guillemard Road.

A 50-year-old cyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.