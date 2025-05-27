1 person sent to hospital after cyclist & motorcyclist collide at Sengkang road junction

Cyclist seen crossing Sengkang junction during red light, motorcyclist collides into him

A cyclist was involved in a serious collision with a motorcyclist last Saturday (24 May), with the accident occurring near the junction of Anchorvale Road and Sengkang East Way.

Footage of the moment of impact was uploaded by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on Tuesday (27 May).

Cyclist seen crossing Sengkang junction at red light

In the clip, the male cyclist is seen crossing the road junction while the traffic lights were red.

Other motorists, including the camcar and a motorcyclist, had stopped at the junction.

As the cyclist crossed, an oncoming motorcycle — which appeared to have the right of way — slammed into him at considerable speed.

The impact hurled both individuals forward, with the bicycle thrown to the middle of the road and the motorcyclist and his motorbike ending up sprawled across the junction.

Cyclist gets up after crash but motorcyclist lies motionless

After the crash, the cyclist appeared to be less severely injured as he could get up and walk.

As he limped towards the road divider, another rider stopped to assist him.

However, the motorcyclist lay motionless on the road, as the video ended with no one seen tending to him.

One person sent to Sengkang General Hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.30pm last Saturday (24 May).

One person was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Failing to stop at a red light is an offence

Under Section 3 of the Road Traffic (Pedestrian Crossings) Rules, pedestrians, cyclists, mobility vehicle users or personal mobility device (PMD) riders must use pedestrian crossings to cross the road when within 50m of one.

In this case, they should cross only when the green man is lit up. Failure to do so constitutes a traffic offence

In March, the Traffic Police (TP) fined 24 pedestrians during a five-day enforcement operation, reported The Straits Times.

Those found not conforming to the red light signals at pedestrian crossings were fined S$50, TP said.

The number of deaths and injuries from traffic incidents reached a five-year high in 2024, with a third of all fatal crashes caused by speeding, according to TP figures released in February.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.