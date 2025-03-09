2 cyclists wipe out while turning at Tampines after allegedly running red light, leaves motorists laughing hysterically

Motorist bursts out laughing when 2 cyclists fall in Tampines, amuses netizens

Two cyclists took an unfortunate tumble in Tampines on Friday morning (8 Mar), but it wasn’t their fall that caught netizens’ attention — it was the hysterical laughter of a passing motorist that stole the show.

Cyclists crash while making a turn

The incident, which allegedly occurred at 7.56am on Tampines Avenue 10, was caught on a dashcam video posted at the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

In the footage, a group of about a dozen cyclists could be seen making a left turn from Tampines Avenue 1 onto Avenue 10 when the traffic light turned green.

As they maneuvered the turn, one cyclist lost control and slipped onto the road.

Another cyclist, unable to avoid the fallen rider, crashed into them and was flung off their own bicycle, sending both tumbling onto the asphalt.

A motorist, seemingly the driver of the camcar, exclaimed in shock at the sight of the accident.

However, his fellow occupant started laughing hysterically before breaking out into what sounded like applause.

The two fallen cyclists quickly got up and retrieved their bicycles, while their fellow riders stopped ahead to check on them.

As the camcar passed by the cyclists, the driver yelled out the window at them.

“I hate this kind of people,” he said, while his fellow occupant continued laughing.

The group of cyclists stopped by the roadside ahead, with some riding back to check on their fallen buddies.

In the Facebook caption, the person submitting the footage accused the cyclists of making a left turn when the lights for it had already gone red.

Netizens feel similarly negative about cyclists

The video quickly went viral, with netizens split between amusement and criticism. Many felt greatly amused by the reactions of the camcar’s occupants and some expressed their dislike of cyclists.

“The laughter,” one of them wrote, giving a thumbs up emoji.

Another commenter alleged that the cyclists did not maintain a safe distance from each other, causing the accident.

However, not everyone found the reaction funny. One user criticised the motorist in the video for laughing at someone getting hurt and being put in danger on the road.

“There’s something wrong with the woman in the video and whoever else feels happy at this sight,” they wrote.

