Cyclist tries to rush across pedestrian crossing in Yishun, goes flying off bicycle after sudden brake

Cyclist goes flying off bicycle after braking mid-cross at Yishun initersection, quickly apologises

A cyclist encountered a painful mishap when he went flying off his bicycle after trying to cross a pedestrian road on a red light recently.

A video of the incident, which has since circulated online, indicated the timestamp of the accident to be on Friday (14 Feb) at 6.33pm.

It showed the camcar waiting in the leftmost lane of Yishun Avenue 1, at the intersection with Yishun Avenue 2.

Although the light was red, the signal indicated that there were no pedestrian crossings at the time.

A short while into the video, the light turned green and the cars readied to accelerate.

Suddenly, a cyclist in a red shirt rode into view at high speeds. He seemingly intended to rush across the road.

Realizing his mistake, the cyclist quickly tried to brake. However, he had been going too fast and lost control of his bike.

The cyclist tipped over the front of his bicycle and was sent flying onto the first lane of traffic.

Miraculously, the cyclist broke his fall with his hands, though one of his crocs flew off during the crash.

Despite the rough landing, he managed to clap for himself and wave an apology to the camcar driver for blocking the road.

He then retrieved his fallen shoe and returned to the side of the road, seemingly unhurt.

Netizens criticise cyclist but praise apology

Netizens quickly reacted to the video, with many criticizing the cyclist’s decision to rush across the road. One commenter warned that playing with fire could lead to a fatal accident and advised cyclists to dismount at pedestrian crossings.

However, some took a lighter approach, praising the cyclist for his quick apology and his intention to stop. One user humorously awarded him the “best cyclist award”.

Another user even joked that he could be a stuntman with his “maximum action” and speedy recovery from the bad fall.

There were also calls for cyclists to wear helmets, as the rider in the video was only wearing a cap.

That said, a few pointed out that he wasn’t actually cycling on the road, but rather across a pedestrian crossing.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.