Cyclist & police vehicle get into accident along Keppel Road, officer assisting with investigations

Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with police vehicle along Keppel Road

A cyclist has been sent to the hospital after he was involved in an accident with a police vehicle along Keppel Road.

The officer who was driving the police vehicle is assisting with investigations, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement sent to MS News.

Cyclist & police vehicle collide along Keppel Road

The incident took place at about 3.10pm on Friday (6 June), SPF said.

The cyclist and police vehicle were travelling along Keppel Road in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway when they got into an accident.

The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

Police vehicle allegedly leaves scene

However, the police vehicle allegedly left the scene after the accident, SPF said.

The driver, a 30-year-old male regular police officer from the Special Operations Command (SOC), was not aware that he had collided with the cyclist.

He was informed of the accident when the Traffic Police contacted the SOC, and returned to the scene immediately to assist with investigations.

Officer removed from driving duties

The officer is now assisting with investigations for driving without due consideration of other road users and causing hurt.

While police investigations are ongoing, he has been removed from driving duties.

Those convicted of causing hurt by driving without due consideration of other road users face up to 12 months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$2,500, according to Singapore Statutes Online.

