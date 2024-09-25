Police Tactical Vehicle collides with car on PIE, accidentally performs PIT manoeuvre

Police Tactical Vehicle collides with car on PIE during lane change

A collision between a police vehicle and a civilian car occurred on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) near Balestier.

The incident allegedly occurred on 25 Sept at 9.46am.

In the dashcam footage, a black car and a red police vehicle drove side by side on the westbound expressway.

Identified in the Facebook post as a ‘police truck’, the vehicle is actually a Tactical Vehicle used by the Police Tactical Unit (PTU).

While driving, the PTU Tactical Vehicle then switched lanes to its left.

It ended up hitting the rear side of the black car and performing an impromptu PIT manoeuvre.

The black car swung perpendicular to the Tactical Vehicle and was pushed along the expressway for a short distance before the heavier vehicle came to a stop.

A passing white car narrowly avoided crashing into it as well.

All vehicles in the lane the accident occurred in had to stop and carefully drive around the accident site.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police for comments on the accident.

Some netizens say car was in a blind spot

Most netizens blamed the Tactical Vehicle’s driver for not paying enough attention when changing lanes.

However, a few commenters defended them, alleging that the car was in the police vehicle’s blind area and could not be seen.

Someone joked that Singapore’s police training was now “very realistic”, given the unintentional execution of the PIT manoeuvre.

Another netizen humorously asked if the car’s driver still had to report the accident to the police if a police vehicle was already involved.

