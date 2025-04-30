Suspect in Thailand found dead inside police cell after getting arrested for killing girlfriend

Suspect found dead in police cell after getting nabbed for murdering his girlfriend

A suspect from Chanthaburi, identified as Chaiyawat (name transliterated from Thai), was found dead in a police holding cell on the morning of Tuesday (29 April), just hours after being arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

Had frequent arguments with his girlfriend

The tragic case began on Sunday (27 April), when 22-year-old Ms Supitchamai (name transliterated from Thai) reported her sister, Ms Anthika (name transliterated from Thai) — an employee at a logistics company in Na Yai Am — missing after days of no contact.

Investigators learned that the victim had been in a troubled relationship with 31-year-old Chaiyawat, who was known to argue frequently with her, reports Thai news outlet Workpoint News.

Police traced her to a rented room in Na Yai Am, where the door was mysteriously padlocked from the outside. Upon forcing entry, officers found Ms Anthika’s lifeless body on the bed.

Hanged himself in cell following arrest

CCTV footage revealed that, on the evening of Thursday (24 April), Ms Anthika was seen arriving at the room on a motorcycle. She appeared to argue and struggle with Chaiyawat before both entered the room.

Later, he was seen riding away on her motorcycle, returning shortly after to lock the door from outside before fleeing the scene.

On the evening of Monday (28 April), officers tracked Chaiyawat to a friend’s house in Bo Rai District, Trat Province, where he was arrested and brought back to Na Yai Am Police Station.

According to police, he had appeared visibly stressed during questioning and said: “I didn’t know what to do with my life. I walked to the forest behind the house two or three times, thinking about ending it all. Then the police found me.”

He told officers he had lost control after seeing messages on her phone from another man, reports Amarin TV.

Chaiyawat was subsequently charged with murder.

However, by the next morning, police found him dead in his cell. He had hanged himself overnight using his pants’ string, according to Thai media outlet MGR Online.

Authorities are currently at the scene conducting further investigations into his death.

Featured image adapted from MGR Online and Amarin TV.