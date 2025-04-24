Man in Thailand takes his own life after mother complains about the smell of his cooking

Man takes his own life after mother criticises smell of late-night cooking

A 37-year-old man in Thailand’s Samut Prakan province took his own life after a dispute with his mother over the smell of his cooking.

At around 7.30am on Wednesday (23 April), police and rescue workers were called to a warehouse in Bang Phli Yai, where they found the man hanging about 15m up a large rain tree.

He had used a white T-shirt, torn into strips, to tie himself to a branch.

His father, Mr Supee (transliterated from Thai), was at the scene, visibly distraught as he sat beside his son’s body.

Emergency responders faced challenges retrieving the body due to the tree’s height and location.

The body was later transported to Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for a post-mortem examination.

Son takes offence after mother complains about smell of omelette

Mr Supee told police that the incident stemmed from a disagreement the previous night.

His son woke up hungry at around 10pm and decided to cook a fried omelette with rice.

However, the smell of the omelette bothered his mother, who was unwell and suffering from allergies.

She scolded him, advising him to cook earlier in the evening next time.

The scolding reportedly led to a heated argument between the two.

Man leaves home in silence before taking his own life

Following the argument, the son quietly left the house.

Mr Supee assumed he had gone out to meet friends. But hours later, his son was found hanging in the neighbourhood.

According to local residents, when they first passed the area, they saw someone sitting in the tree.

Initially unaware, they later realised it was a man who had taken his life.

The grieving father explained that his son was known to sulk when upset, but he never imagined such a tragic outcome.

Police have since brought the parents in for questioning at Bang Kaew Police Station to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Featured image adapted from Ch7HDNews on YouTube and Matsu from Studio Japan on Canva, for illustration purposes only.