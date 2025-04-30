Motorcyclist dies in accident involving taxi, police close off 2 lanes on CTE

Motorcyclist dead in fatal accident with taxi on CTE, driver arrested

A motorcyclist died yesterday morning in a fatal accident involving a taxi on Singapore’s Central Expressway (CTE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that the accident occurred along the CTE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) near the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 exit.

According to the police, they were alerted to it at around 4.05am on 29 April.

A video posted on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page at around 6am showed that the authorities had cordoned off two CTE lanes.

Numerous pieces of metal debris had been scattered across these lanes.

Further along, a blue police tent covered the deceased on the road.

Several metres past the tent, a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi had stopped on the road shoulder.

The rear dashcam also showed the motorcycle crushed under the front of the taxi.

It had seemingly been dragged along by the car.

Additionally, numerous police officers and vehicles were in the restricted lanes.

Two regular vehicles had also stopped on the road shoulder, possibly to assist with the investigation.

ComfortDelGro cooperating with police investigations

The police told MS News that an SCDF paramedic pronounced a 71-year-old male motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Officers arrested a 67-year-old male taxi driver for careless driving without reasonable consideration, causing death.

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson provided a statement on the incident in response to an MS News query.

“We are deeply saddened by this accident and extend our heartfelt condolences and support to the deceased’s family.”

“We are cooperating with the Police in their investigations,” they added.

